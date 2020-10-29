Back

7 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 29, no new locally-transmitted cases

Today's update.

Guan Zhen Tan | October 29, 2020, 03:32 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19 on Oct. 29, as of 12pm.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,994.

According to MOH, none of them are from the community or the dormitories.

All seven are imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared later tonight.

Daily cases in October

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Oct. 5: 7

Oct. 6: 11

Oct. 7: 10

Oct. 8: 9

Oct. 9: 10

Oct. 10: 7

Oct. 11: 10

Oct. 12: 4

Oct. 13: 4

Oct. 14: 5

Oct. 15: 3

Oct. 16: 9

Oct. 17: 3

Oct. 18: 7

Oct. 19: 4

Oct. 20: 6

Oct. 21: 12

Oct. 22: 8

Oct. 23: 10

Oct. 24: 14

Oct. 25: 5

Oct. 26: 3

Oct. 27: 7

Oct. 28: 7

Oct. 29: 7

Top image via Tan Tock Seng Hospital's Facebook page

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Man, 60, arrested 5 days after allegedly molesting man in Bedok

He will be charged in court for outrage of modesty on Oct. 30.

October 29, 2020, 03:22 PM

Some MRT stations to close early from Nov. 2020 to fix faulty parts that caused Oct. 14 disruption

Take note.

October 29, 2020, 02:31 PM

Sengkang Town Council handover: Cash payments unable to be received for service & conservancy charges due to IT issue

The town council is working with the vendor on the matter.

October 29, 2020, 01:15 PM

Eyewitness: Ladder slipped & hit spinning giant ceiling fan in Tampines coffee shop causing it to collapse

What happened, according to one eyewitness at the scene.

October 29, 2020, 12:35 PM

20% off S$16.90 Impossible Beef packs at FairPrice & RedMart from Oct. 29 to Nov. 12

Free samples at FairPrice Vivocity's Impossible Foods stand too.

October 29, 2020, 12:25 PM

Rolls-Royce workers in UK to strike for 3 weeks because production moved to S'pore

Rolls-Royce will implement more cost-cutting measures.

October 29, 2020, 12:01 PM

Man, 23, who allegedly tampered with electronic tag involved in case of unlicensed moneylending

Illegal moneylending.

October 29, 2020, 11:49 AM

MP Louis Ng: Being naked in your own home doesn't kill your neighbour, but second-hand smoke could

Ng will continue to raise the issue in Parliament.

October 29, 2020, 11:12 AM

Ex-Ang Mo Kio MP Ang Hin Kee lands new role helming S'pore National Co-operative Federation

New leader.

October 29, 2020, 10:49 AM

1-for-1 ramen at Tsuta S'pore from Oct. 29 - Nov. 3, 2020, including crab soba

1-4-1.

October 29, 2020, 10:42 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.