7 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 29, no new locally-transmitted cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19 on Oct. 29, as of 12pm.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,994.

According to MOH, none of them are from the community or the dormitories.

All seven are imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared later tonight.

Daily cases in October

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Oct. 5: 7

Oct. 6: 11

Oct. 7: 10

Oct. 8: 9

Oct. 9: 10

Oct. 10: 7

Oct. 11: 10

Oct. 12: 4

Oct. 13: 4

Oct. 14: 5

Oct. 15: 3

Oct. 16: 9

Oct. 17: 3

Oct. 18: 7

Oct. 19: 4

Oct. 20: 6

Oct. 21: 12

Oct. 22: 8

Oct. 23: 10

Oct. 24: 14

Oct. 25: 5

Oct. 26: 3

Oct. 27: 7

Oct. 28: 7

Oct. 29: 7

Top image via Tan Tock Seng Hospital's Facebook page

