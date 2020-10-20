Back

6 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Oct. 20, 2 locally transmitted

This brings the total number to 57,921.

Julia Yeo | October 20, 2020, 03:29 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional six cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Tuesday (Oct. 20).

There are two new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection. Both were found to reside in dormitories, and there are no new community cases reported today.

There are also four imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in October

Here are the daily case numbers in October 2020 so far:

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Oct. 5: 7

Oct. 6: 11

Oct. 7: 10

Oct. 8: 9

Oct. 9: 10

Oct. 10: 7

Oct. 11: 10

Oct. 12: 4

Oct. 13: 4

Oct. 14: 5

Oct. 15: 3

Oct. 16: 9

Oct. 17: 3

Oct. 18: 7

Oct. 19: 4

Oct. 20: 6

