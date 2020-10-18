Back

7 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 18

Further updates will be shared tonight.

Siti Hawa | October 18, 2020, 03:24 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed seven new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Oct. 18.

This brings the total number of cases to 57,911.

There are two new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection. One in the community and one in a dormitory.

In addition, there are five imported cases who have been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight.

Daily cases in October

Here are the daily case numbers in October 2020 so far:

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Oct. 5: 7

Oct. 6: 11

Oct. 7: 10

Oct. 8: 9

Oct. 9: 10

Oct. 10: 7

Oct. 11: 10

Oct. 12: 4

Oct. 13: 4

Oct. 14: 5

Oct. 15: 3

Oct. 16: 9

Oct. 17: 3

Oct. 18: 7

Top photo via JurongHealth Campus on Facebook

