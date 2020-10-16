9 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 16, no new community cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 9 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Oct. 16.

This brings the total number of cases to 57,901.

There is one case who resides in a dormitory, and no new cases in the community.

8 imported cases

The remaining 8 cases are imported, and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight.

Top photo via Ministry of Health on YouTube