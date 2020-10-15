Back

3 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 2 imported cases & 1 from dormitory

Latest.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 15, 2020, 03:51 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed three new cases in Singapore as of 12pm on Oct. 15.

There is a case from the dormitory and no new cases in the community.

There are two imported cases, who had both been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

There are now 57,892 cases in Singapore.

More details will be issued by MOH tonight.

Top photo via Facebook / Tan Tock Seng Hospital. 

