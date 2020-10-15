Eatery at Little India visited by confirmed Covid-19 case

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed three new cases in Singapore as of 12pm on Oct. 15.

This brings the total number of cases to 57,892.

No new community cases

There were no new cases in the community today.

There was however a case from the dormitory.

The case is linked to a known cluster and was detected through MOH's bi-weekly Rostered Routine Testing of workers living in dormitories.

There are also two imported cases.

Of the two imported cases, one (Case 58051) is a Singaporean who returned from the US, and the other (Case 58052) is a Work Permit holder currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Indonesia.

According to MOH, both cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

36 cases still in hospital

12 more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In total, 57,764 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 36 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

64 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

One new location reported

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There is one new location reported today.

Mohammadi Restaurant (7 Lembu Road), Oct. 10, 1pm to 2pm

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top image via Google Maps.