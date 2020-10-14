Back

5 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 14, 2 in community

Today's update.

Matthias Ang | October 14, 2020, 03:42 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 5 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Oct. 14.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,889.

There are two cases in the community, and three imported cases.

The three imported cases were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

This is the second day that no dormitory cases have been reported.

Further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight.

Daily cases in October

Here are the daily case numbers in October 2020 so far:

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Oct. 5: 7

Oct. 6: 11

Oct. 7: 10

Oct. 8: 9

Oct. 9: 10

Oct. 10: 7

Oct. 11: 10

Oct. 12: 4

Oct. 13: 4

Oct. 14: 5

Top photo by Victor He via Unsplash

