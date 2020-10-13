Covid-19: 4 imported, no new cases from community & dorms

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed four new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Oct. 13.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,884.

There are no new cases reported in the community and in the migrant worker dormitories.

This is the first time no dormitory cases were reported since cases in migrant worker dormitories started spiking earlier this year.

All four cases reported today are imported cases and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight.

Daily cases in October

Here are the daily case numbers in October 2020 so far:

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Oct. 5: 7

Oct. 6: 11

Oct. 7: 10

Oct. 8: 9

Oct. 9: 10

Oct. 10: 7

Oct. 11: 10

Oct. 12: 4

Oct. 13: 4

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Kingsley Yang/Unsplash