12 more cases discharged, no new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed four new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Oct. 13.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,884.

All cases are imported cases; there are no new cases reported in the community and in the migrant worker dormitories.

Summary of cases on Oct. 12

Here's a summary of today's cases:

Four imported cases

Amongst the four imported cases, one case, Case 58042, is a Singapore Permanent

Resident who returned from India.

Another case is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who was allowed entry into Singapore to visit a family member who was hospitalised here.

The remaining two cases are Case 58041, a Training Employment Pass holder who arrived from India, and Case 58039, a Student’s Pass holder who arrived from France.

They had all been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Case 58041 served SHN at a dedicated facility upon arrival in Singapore on Sep. 25.

He was tested on Oct. 5 while serving SHN and his test result was negative for Covid-19.

He completed his SHN on Oct. 9 and then developed onset of symptoms on the same day.

He subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Oct. 12 when he took a pre-departure test in order to return to India.

Between Oct. 9 and Oct. 12, he had mostly remained at Dream Lodge Singapore but visited the National University Health System Tower Block on Oct. 9.

35 remain in hospital

12 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,740 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 35 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most

are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

81 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Locations visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations listed in Oct. 13's update.

Here's the full list of locations:

