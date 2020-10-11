10 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 11, none in community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 10 new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Oct. 11.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 57,876.

There are no new cases in the community.

Another three cases are locally transmitted Covid-19 infections within the dormitories.

Seven imported cases

The remaining seven cases are imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight.

Here are the daily case numbers in October:

Oct. 1: 21

Oct. 2: 10

Oct. 3: 6

Oct. 4: 12

Oct. 5: 7

Oct. 6: 11

Oct. 7: 10

Oct. 8: 9

Oct. 9: 10

Oct. 10: 7

Oct. 11: 10

