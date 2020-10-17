Back

No new locations visited by Covid-19 cases, 1 community case is unemployed migrant worker

This brings the total number of cases to 57,904.

Ashley Tan | October 17, 2020, 11:04 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed three new Covid-19 cases on Oct. 17.

One community case

There is one case in the community today who is currently unlinked.

Case 58068 is a migrant worker who is currently unemployed.

He was detected as a result of MOH's requirement for routine testing of Special Pass holders, even though he is asymptomatic.

His serological test result has come back positive, which indicates likely past infection.

One imported case

There is one imported case today. Case 58067 is a Singaporean who returned from Indonesia.

She had been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and was tested while serving SHN.

One case in dormitory

There is one case residing in a dormitory today.

He was detected through MOH's bi-weekly Rostered Routine Testing of workers living in dormitories.

14 cases discharged

14 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,798 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 37 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

41 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

No new locations were added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top photo from JurongHealth Campus/FB.

