Couple accused of giving false info to contact tracers: Judge allows return to China, but decision put on hold after prosecution appeal

Chinese nationals Hu Jun and Shi Sha were charged under the Infectious Diseases Act for giving false information about their movements in Feb. earlier this year, amid efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The couple are currently out on bail, with their trial set to continue in Jan. 2021, according to CNA.

A district court judge has allowed Hu and Shi to return to China under certain conditions, but the couple will not be able to depart from Singapore yet, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

This is because the decision of the district court is stayed, or on hold, pending a review of that decision in the High Court. The stay was asked for by the prosecution.

Should the couple be allowed to leave Singapore?

CNA reported that the couple's defence lawyer and the prosecution both provided reasons for and against the couple being allowed to return to China respectively.

The couple's defence lawyer cited the following as reasons why the couple should be allowed to return to China:

It would almost be a full year away from home for the couple, by the time the trial resumes in Jan. 2021.

Hu's livelihood was at stake given his prolonged absence. Hu, a financial adviser, is in charge of millions of dollars worth of investments and "personal touch with the clients is important."

Shi has been separated from her two children, aged four and 10.

The couple are innocent until proven guilty.

The couple's case is well-known in Singapore and in China and they are "too well-known to be away".

Bail could be increased by up to S$30,000 to ensure their return.

However, the prosecution's objections were as follows, according to CNA:

The couple do not have any ties or roots in Singapore.

Besides Hu's contact card, the defence did not provide any documentary evidence that his job was at stake and required his return to China.

Earlier in Sep., the defence did not indicate that the couple wanted to leave Singapore.

It is highly likely that the couple will abscond and not return to Singapore.

An increase of the bail amount by S$30,000 would not be sufficient to ensure their return.

District judge's decision

The district judge, Ng Peng Hong, decided to allow the couple to return to China, on the condition that they provide their travel itineraries to the investigating officer before leaving, including details of where they are staying, and stay contactable, CNA reported.

Ng also ordered that the bail amount for both Hu and Shi be increased by S$80,000, and required the couple to surrender their passports upon their return, by Jan. 22, 2021.

However, the couple's departure is on hold as this decision has been stayed.

The date of the review of the decision is unknown.

Background to the case

Hu, who is from Wuhan, arrived in Singapore on Jan. 22 and became Singapore's 16th Covid-19 case after his infection was confirmed on Jan. 31, leading to Shi being issued a Quarantine Order on Feb. 1.

The couple gave false information to MOH officials about their movements and whereabouts from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, when they were contacted for contact tracing.

Shi had also provided false information while under quarantine.

MOH said in a statement on Feb. 26 that it was "able to establish their true movements through detailed investigations".

Top image by Matthias Ang