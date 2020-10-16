Covid-19: 20 more cases discharged, 30 cases still in hospital

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed nine new cases in Singapore as of 12pm on Oct. 16.

This brings the total number of cases to 57,901.

No new community cases, one dormitory resident

There were no new cases in the community today.

There was one case who is a dormitory resident, who is linked to a known cluster and was detected through MOH's bi-weekly Rostered Routine Testing of workers living in dormitories.

MOH said that his serological test result has come back positive, indicating a past infection.

Eight imported cases

There are also eight imported cases.

According to MOH, all of the cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Less than 100 active cases

20 more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In total, 57,784 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 30 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and there are no cases in the intensive care unit.

59 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

MOH said that this is the first time since March 12 that the number of active cases (comprising cases who are hospitalised or at community facilities) has fallen below 100.

No new locations reported

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

No new locations were added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top image from NCID