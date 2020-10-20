Back

Compulsory to use TraceTogether token/app at all S'pore cinemas from Oct. 26

There will be a grace period between Oct. 26 and Nov. 16 for operators to do the transition.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 20, 2020, 09:47 AM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

Moviegoers in Singapore will have to use the TraceTogether token or the app for Safe Entry from Oct. 26.

Compulsory to use TraceTogether at cinemas from Oct. 26

Independent cinema The Projector announced this piece of news in a Facebook post on Oct. 19.

Safe Entry QR codes will not be compatible with Singpass, QR Code Scanner or the camera app.

Patrons will not be allowed to enter the cinemas if they do not have TraceTogether token or its app.

There will however be a grace period from Oct. 26 to Nov. 16 for cinema operators to make this transition, according to The Straits Times.

Earlier in September, the Ministry of Health had started a nationwide distribution of TraceTogether tokens.

The government aims to complete the distribution by November.

It was also announced that the TraceTogether app will eventually be made compulsory at higher-risk venues which included cinemas.

TraceTogether identifies people who were in close proximity with Covid-19 patients when they are still infectious while Safe Entry helps to keep track of the locations that Covid-19 patients have been to, according to the TraceTogether website.

Related stories

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image by Gov Tech and via Google Maps

Virgin Australia serves cup noodles & can of Coke for S$1,726 business class flight from Perth to Brisbane

Flights to nowhere > Flights to somewhere

October 20, 2020, 03:37 AM

Jokowi says Covid-19 vaccine is complex, wants public clarity on halal status, price & quality

Millions of Indonesian parents abandoned a measles vaccine in 2018 when it was declared haram.

October 19, 2020, 11:15 PM

Jurong Point & FairPrice in Aljunied visited by infectious Covid-19 cases on Oct. 10 & 11

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 57,915.

October 19, 2020, 10:48 PM

Worker, 27, dies after being electrocuted in workplace incident at former Police NS Department

MOM is investigating the incident.

October 19, 2020, 09:09 PM

GOMO by Singtel is paying you S$1,000 to speak for 20 minutes as an Instagram live host

If you’ve ever wanted to shoot your shot at being an influencer, now’s your chance.

October 19, 2020, 09:00 PM

Pierre Png & Andrea De Cruz celebrate 17th wedding anniversary at Raffles Hotel

Sweet.

October 19, 2020, 08:22 PM

Batam preparing to welcome green lane travellers from S'pore

Inspections have been carried out at the ferry terminal by Indonesian authorities.

October 19, 2020, 07:14 PM

Realistic dinosaur-themed playground has been in Woodlands since 1997

Woodlands had dinosaurs before it was cool.

October 19, 2020, 06:16 PM

Before S’pore had expressways, major road networks used to be marked out by milestones

Singapore has seen over 50 years of major road projects, from the PIE to the North-South Corridor.

October 19, 2020, 05:57 PM

JJ Lin hosting YouTube live with celebrity friends on Oct. 19, 10:45pm for album preview

Cool.

October 19, 2020, 05:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.