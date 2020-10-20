Compulsory to use TraceTogether token/app at all S'pore cinemas from Oct. 26

Moviegoers in Singapore will have to use the TraceTogether token or the app for Safe Entry from Oct. 26.

Compulsory to use TraceTogether at cinemas from Oct. 26

Independent cinema The Projector announced this piece of news in a Facebook post on Oct. 19.

Safe Entry QR codes will not be compatible with Singpass, QR Code Scanner or the camera app.

Patrons will not be allowed to enter the cinemas if they do not have TraceTogether token or its app.

There will however be a grace period from Oct. 26 to Nov. 16 for cinema operators to make this transition, according to The Straits Times.

Earlier in September, the Ministry of Health had started a nationwide distribution of TraceTogether tokens.

The government aims to complete the distribution by November.

It was also announced that the TraceTogether app will eventually be made compulsory at higher-risk venues which included cinemas.

TraceTogether identifies people who were in close proximity with Covid-19 patients when they are still infectious while Safe Entry helps to keep track of the locations that Covid-19 patients have been to, according to the TraceTogether website.

