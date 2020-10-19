Back

M'sian model, 23, dies after liposuction at unlicensed beauty salon in Kuala Lumpur

Siew's brother hopes this incident will serve as a warning to all young women out there.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 19, 2020, 11:54 AM

A Malaysian model died after undergoing liposuction procedure in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 18.

23-year-old Coco Siew was planning to get married to her boyfriend in South Africa next year.

To get ready for her wedding, she signed up for a RM2,500 (S$817) package to do liposuction on her arms with a beauty salon, Chinapress reported.

23-year-old beautician flustered when liposuction went wrong

On the day of the liposuction procedure, Siew went to the beauty salon with some friends.

According to her friends, the 23-year-old beautician appeared flustered and was at a loss of what to do when the procedure had gone wrong.

Siew's friends then quickly called for the ambulance and the paramedics tried to resuscitate Siew.

However, Siew eventually passed away at the hospital.

Two beauticians believed to not have licence

Siew's older brother told Chinapress that the family made a police report immediately after learning that Siew had died from the surgical procedure in the afternoon that day.

He also went online to find out more about the beauty salon and reportedly discovered that two of their beauticians do not have an aesthetic medicine licence.

The beauty salon is registered as a beauty product distributor, but also provides cosmetic surgery too.

The 23-year-old beautician involved in Siew's death has had her statement taken by the police, Chinapress reported.

Siew's brother said that he hopes this incident will serve as a warning to all young women out there.

Top photo via Coco Siew/Twitter and Coco Siew/Facebook

 

