Clumsy thief falls off wall & takes nap before stealing money from temple at Balestier Road

A 45-year-old Malaysian man Wang Jun Hua was caught breaking into a temple at Balestier Road.

He was charged in court on Oct. 20 and was sentenced to four months' jail.

Temple thief climbs wall, falls off accidentally and decides to sleep for awhile

According to the Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao, the incident happened earlier this year in July.

Closed-circuit camera in Kuan Im Tng Temple showed Wang appearing near the temple at around 9pm on July 18.

He was spotted climbing over the wall of the temple before accidentally falling off it.

After getting into the temple, he then found a spot to rest and eventually fell asleep, Wanbao reported.

Attempted to steal money donated by devotees

Wang woke up in the wee hours the next morning and wandered around the temple.

At 4:55am, he used a pair of pliers to open two donation boxes and took away a few hundreds of cash.

The staff at the temple saw Wang in the temple and called the police immediately.

Speaking to Wanbao, she said that the staff staying in the temple are all females which made Wang's presence suspicious.

Caught by the police

After being caught red-handed by the staff, Wang tried to escape by climbing the wall.

But the police arrived just in time and were already waiting for him on the other side of the wall.

Wanbao reported that Wang pleaded for lighter sentencing before the judge in court.

He said that he is currently unemployed with two elderly parents in Malaysia that he has to take care of.

H/T: Lianhe Wanbao Top image via Knots/Google Maps and Wanbao.