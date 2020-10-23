Back

Chinese national caught not wearing mask tried bribing S'pore police officer with S$50, gets jailed for 4 weeks

For breaching Covid-19 measures, he was also fined S$300.

Ashley Tan | October 23, 2020, 05:58 PM

A Chinese national on work permit in Singapore, who attempted to bribe a police officer after being caught for not wearing his mask, has been sentenced to jail.

Caught with his mask down twice

On May 7 earlier this year, 28-year-old Chen Long was first spotted with his mask pulled down to his neck, near the smoking corner of Boon Lay MRT station.

A patrol team of four police officers from the Public Transport Security Command approached Chen and gestured for him to put on his mask properly.

He complied. However soon after, the officers saw him again with his mask pulled down. The mask was not covering his nose and his mouth.

The patrol team then decided to bring Chen in for an interview at a room inside the nearby MRT station.

Tried to bribe officer

During the interview Chen attempted to bribe Special Constable / Sergeant Chan Hui Shi.

He offered Chan S$50 in the hopes that the police would let him go and not take any enforcement action against him.

Chan refused the cash and reported it to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

For breaching Covid-19 measures, Chen was fined S$300.

He was also sentenced to four weeks jail on Oct. 23 for corruption.

For offering bribes to public officers, those convicted can be fined up to S$100,000, imprisoned for up to five years, or both.

The CPIB also commended Chan for rejecting the bribe.

Top photo by Julia Yeo 

