Back

Man lends phone to stranger at Chinatown Complex, starts receiving massage offers

Beware.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 15, 2020, 06:22 PM

Events

OrangeTee Property Expo 2020

17 October 2020 - 18 October 2020

Virtual event

A man recently lent his phone to a stranger who claimed that she lost her own phone. Soon after, he started receiving random greetings from her.

This incident happened to a Lianhe Zaobao reader Xie Zhi Guan's friend a few weeks back and Xie subsequently wrote a letter to the Chinese paper recounting the incident.

Stranger pretends to be looking for her phone

In the letter published on Oct. 14, Xie said that his friend (whom we will refer to as A) was having lunch alone at Chinatown Complex Food Centre.

A was approached by a woman who asked to share the table. He agreed to it.

While having their meals, the woman struck a conversation with A.

Midway through the meal, she suddenly screamed, claiming that her phone was lost.

Seeing how flustered the woman looked, A comforted her and urged her to recall slowly where she left her phone.

The woman then asked to borrow A's phone so that she could call her number.

After calling, the woman found that her phone was in her bag, after all.

She appeared relieved and the duo continued chatting and having their meal.

Sends morning greeting almost everyday, offers massage service

The next day, A received a message from an unknown number asking if he remembered her.

The woman then reminded him of the previous day's incident. That was when A realised that she had an ulterior motive in asking to borrow his phone.

The woman has been sending A images with "Good morning" greetings almost every day since then, Xie wrote.

She told Athat she's a foreigner who rents a place in Singapore. She also offers massage services at her residence.

While A is reluctant to keep in contact with her, the woman continues to send him morning greetings, Xie wrote.

Xie ended off his letter saying that he does not know what happened between the two of them.

Top image via Google Maps by Nguyen Thi Kieu Trinh

Govt not ideologically against minimum wage, but Progressive Wage Model has better results: Koh Poh Koon

Koh argued that it is difficult to set a number for minimum wage across all sectors.

October 15, 2020, 06:04 PM

Bilahari: Trump is 'toast' in US election unless major external shock happens

He cited the double-digit lead Biden has on Trump in all post-debate polls, including the one by Fox News.

October 15, 2020, 05:39 PM

Golden retriever in China 'protects' & comforts little owner who gets scolded for playing with mum's facial cream

Best friends.

October 15, 2020, 05:39 PM

Orchard Towers murder: 27-year-old man gets murder charge reduced to weapon charge, given conditional warning on Oct. 15

No criminal record.

October 15, 2020, 05:11 PM

'We don't wish to retrench them': Teo Heng KTV still paying workers' salaries in full despite losing millions

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

October 15, 2020, 05:00 PM

VR experience at Gardens by the Bay lets you walk into famous French paintings & explore them

Cool.

October 15, 2020, 04:36 PM

Hardy tree growing on pillar at Clementi building sparks range of reactions from S'poreans

Adapt. Improvise. Overcome.

October 15, 2020, 04:29 PM

Distance-based ERP is 'several years away', give nexgen ERP time to settle down first: Amy Khor

She also said the key reason for switching is that the current ERP system is reaching the end of its operational life.

October 15, 2020, 04:17 PM

Why Donald Trump got 3 million fewer votes than Hillary Clinton but still won 2016 election, explained

MS Explains: Did Donald Trump steal the election? Was the system rigged?

October 15, 2020, 04:03 PM

Eleanor Lee, 21, is the first S'porean nominated for '100 Most Beautiful Faces' list

Congrats.

October 15, 2020, 04:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.