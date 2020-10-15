Man lends phone to stranger at Chinatown Complex, starts receiving massage offers

A man recently lent his phone to a stranger who claimed that she lost her own phone. Soon after, he started receiving random greetings from her.

This incident happened to a Lianhe Zaobao reader Xie Zhi Guan's friend a few weeks back and Xie subsequently wrote a letter to the Chinese paper recounting the incident.

Stranger pretends to be looking for her phone

In the letter published on Oct. 14, Xie said that his friend (whom we will refer to as A) was having lunch alone at Chinatown Complex Food Centre.

A was approached by a woman who asked to share the table. He agreed to it.

While having their meals, the woman struck a conversation with A.

Midway through the meal, she suddenly screamed, claiming that her phone was lost.

Seeing how flustered the woman looked, A comforted her and urged her to recall slowly where she left her phone.

The woman then asked to borrow A's phone so that she could call her number.

After calling, the woman found that her phone was in her bag, after all.

She appeared relieved and the duo continued chatting and having their meal.

Sends morning greeting almost everyday, offers massage service

The next day, A received a message from an unknown number asking if he remembered her.

The woman then reminded him of the previous day's incident. That was when A realised that she had an ulterior motive in asking to borrow his phone.

The woman has been sending A images with "Good morning" greetings almost every day since then, Xie wrote.

She told Athat she's a foreigner who rents a place in Singapore. She also offers massage services at her residence.

While A is reluctant to keep in contact with her, the woman continues to send him morning greetings, Xie wrote.

Xie ended off his letter saying that he does not know what happened between the two of them.

Top image via Google Maps by Nguyen Thi Kieu Trinh