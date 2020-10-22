9 dead in China after having homemade corn noodles during family breakfast

Nine family members from a household in Northeast China have died after consuming homemade corn noodles.

They were part of a family of 12, the other three did not consume the noodles, known as "suantangzi".

According to Global Times, those who did consume the noodles, all of whom were older members of the family, fell ill.

The nine subsequently died.

According to Global Times, the corn noodles they consumed had been frozen in their refrigerator for nearly a year.

The Heilongjiang Province's Health Commission noted that the noodles, made from fermented corn flour, had a high concentration of bongkrekic acid.

Other media reports place the fatality rate of eating food contaminated with bongkrekic acid anywhere from 40 to 100 per cent.