Golden retriever in China 'protects' & comforts little owner who gets scolded for playing with mum's facial cream

There's a reason why dogs are man's best friends.

This is particularly true for golden retrievers who are typically friendly and devoted to their hoomans.

One five-year-old golden retriever called Harry recently won many Douyin users' hearts with its loyalty towards his little owner You You.

Golden retriever protects little owner who gets scolding from her mum

In the video, You You's mother, Sun, was reprimanding her daughter for messing with her newly-bought facial product.

Sun told Daily Mail UK that almost half of her moisturiser was gone as her daughter dabbed her toy figurine into it.

She admitted that she was quite upset and so she raised her voice at You You.

You You cried out loud as she got scolded and Harry stood in front of her in defence.

Harry even bared its teeth when Sun asked it to step aside.

Sun who is from Xuzhou city, China, said that this is not the first time Harry shielded You You.

She also told Daily Mail UK that she set up the Douyin account to document their life with Harry as the dog is getting old.

A compilation of Douyin videos also showed Harry hugging You You in a bid to comfort her after the scolding.

You can watch the videos here:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via 灵犬哈利's Douyin