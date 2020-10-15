Back

Golden retriever in China 'protects' & comforts little owner who gets scolded for playing with mum's facial cream

Best friends.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 15, 2020, 05:39 PM

Events

OrangeTee Property Expo 2020

17 October 2020 - 18 October 2020

Virtual event

There's a reason why dogs are man's best friends.

This is particularly true for golden retrievers who are typically friendly and devoted to their hoomans.

One five-year-old golden retriever called Harry recently won many Douyin users' hearts with its loyalty towards his little owner You You.

Golden retriever protects little owner who gets scolding from her mum

In the video, You You's mother, Sun, was reprimanding her daughter for messing with her newly-bought facial product.

Sun told Daily Mail UK that almost half of her moisturiser was gone as her daughter dabbed her toy figurine into it.

Screenshot from 灵犬哈利's Douyin.

She admitted that she was quite upset and so she raised her voice at You You.

You You cried out loud as she got scolded and Harry stood in front of her in defence.

Harry even bared its teeth when Sun asked it to step aside.

Screenshot from 灵犬哈利's Douyin.

Sun who is from Xuzhou city, China, said that this is not the first time Harry shielded You You.

She also told Daily Mail UK that she set up the Douyin account to document their life with Harry as the dog is getting old.

A compilation of Douyin videos also showed Harry hugging You You in a bid to comfort her after the scolding.

Screenshot from 灵犬哈利's Douyin.

You can watch the videos here:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via 灵犬哈利's Douyin

Orchard Towers murder: Murder charge reduced for 27-year-old man, given conditional warning instead

No criminal record.

October 15, 2020, 05:11 PM

'We don't wish to retrench them': Teo Heng KTV still paying workers' salaries in full despite losing millions

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

October 15, 2020, 05:00 PM

VR experience at Gardens by the Bay lets you walk into famous French paintings & explore them

Cool.

October 15, 2020, 04:36 PM

Hardy tree growing on pillar at Clementi building sparks range of reactions from S'poreans

Adapt. Improvise. Overcome.

October 15, 2020, 04:29 PM

Distance-based ERP is 'several years away', give nexgen ERP time to settle down first: Amy Khor

She also said the key reason for switching is that the current ERP system is reaching the end of its operational life.

October 15, 2020, 04:17 PM

Why Donald Trump got 3 million fewer votes than Hillary Clinton but still won 2016 election, explained

MS Explains: Did Donald Trump steal the election? Was the system rigged?

October 15, 2020, 04:03 PM

Eleanor Lee, 21, is the first S'porean nominated for '100 Most Beautiful Faces' list

Congrats.

October 15, 2020, 04:02 PM

3 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 2 imported cases & 1 from dormitory

Latest.

October 15, 2020, 03:51 PM

Zouk S'pore transforms dance floor into spin studio by day & cinema club by night

Almost the same as clubbing.

October 15, 2020, 03:23 PM

Baby Support Grant extended to include babies whose estimated due date on or after Oct. 1 but born prior

The National Population and Talent Division will provide more information about how this group of parents can do so.

October 15, 2020, 03:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.