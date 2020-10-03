China Douyin star dies after ex-husband sets her on fire during livestream

Chinese social media has been triggered after a Douyin (China's version of TikTok) star was set on fire during a livestream by her ex-husband.

She later passed away from her injuries on Sep. 30. She was only 30 years old.

The late livestream star, named Lamu (拉姆), often posted videos of her daily life in the rural countryside, foraging, singing, cooking, while dressed in traditional Tibetan garb.

According to reports, Lamu had started her livestream when her ex-husband, surnamed Tang, barged into her house with a "watermelon knife" (a very long and straight knife) and petrol.

He doused her with the petrol and while holding the knife to her neck, set her on fire. Viewers could reportedly hear her screams as their screens blacked out.

Lamu suffered burns on over 90 per cent of her skin. Her local hospital could not treat her so she was sent to a hospital in Sichuan.

Her brother-in-law said that Lamu drifted in and out of consciousness. "Whenever we called her, she would move her head a little, but couldn't say a word."

16 days after the horrific incident, Lamu passed away.

Lamu had two sons with her ex-husband. The first time they divorced in May this year, each took custody of one child. Lamu only agreed to remarry her husband after he threatened to kill one of their sons.

After that, Lamu ran away again, reportedly because she was subjected to domestic violence. She later managed to get another divorce, this time, attaining custody of both her sons.

The local police is currently investigating Tang for homicide charges.

Top images via Douyin and Chongqing Morning Post.