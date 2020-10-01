PM Lee, President Halimah Yacob congratulate People's Republic of China on 71st anniversary of founding

Both President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong sent congratulatory messages to Chinese leaders to mark the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Writing to Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Halimah noted China's immense progress over the past seven decades, particularly after its policy of reform and opening up in 1978.

She also referred to China's success in controlling the Covid-19 outbreak and reviving its economy, and added:

"Singapore-China relations have grown in tandem with China’s development. This year is the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. In the short span of thirty years, our bilateral ties have strengthened significantly and broken new ground in diverse areas. Amidst the pandemic, our countries have deepened bilateral cooperation and our peoples have supported each other. As we step into a post-COVID-19 world, I am certain that our two countries will continue to work closely together for the mutual benefit of our peoples."

Looking forward to concluding RCEP

In his message to Premier Li Keqiang, PM Lee also remarked on China's rapid economic development, and noted that having already lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, it aims to completely alleviate poverty by the end of 2020.

"This achievement bears testament to the tenacity of the Chinese people. Even in an increasingly uncertain global environment, I am confident that China will continue to grow and contribute to the stability and prosperity of our region and the world."

PM Lee mentioned the various areas of cooperation between Singapore and China, including building industrial parks, developing sustainable eco-cities, and working together in public health management and vaccine development. Singapore and China have also worked closely in multilateral platforms such as the Special ASEAN Plus Three Summit.

PM Lee also said he looks forward to both celebrating the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China relations in 2021, and concluding the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) later this year, "a timely affirmation of our joint commitment to upholding a rules-based multilateral trading system."

He wished the People's Republic of China continued peace, stability and prosperity and congratulated Li on the auspicious occasion of the 71st anniversary of its founding.

Top image from Getty.