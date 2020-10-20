Here's an easy Japanese cheesecake recipe with just 5 ingredients, no professional baking equipment required

A Japanese cook, who goes by the name Yamamoto Yuri, tweeted a cheesecake recipe on Sep. 2, 2020.

It has gone viral, with over 10,000 retweets.

The reason? The recipe is simple and (probably) beginner-friendly, as there is no need for professional baking equipment; a microwave and toaster oven is all that's needed.

There is also no cream or eggs used in this recipe, which makes it suitable for those who can't eat eggs if the ice cream used is eggless as well.

Here's her recipe.

What you need

200g cream cheese

140 ml melted vanilla ice cream (or any flavour of choice)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoon all-purpose flour

How to make it

Step 1: Mix all of those ingredients in order. (cream cheese → ice cream → sugar → lemon juice → flour)

Step 2: Pour into a microwave-safe container lined with a baking sheet.

Step 3: Put in the microwave oven for four minutes.

Step 4: Remove the mixture from the microwave. Transfer the mixture with the baking sheet onto a sheet of aluminum foil.

Step 5: Fold the foil into a bowl shape to set the shape of the cheesecake.

Step 6: Sprinkle sugar on the surface of the cake, and toast in the toaster oven until the surface is browned.

Step 7: Let the cake cool and chill in the refrigerator for 5 hours.

The cake can be kept for up to three days in the fridge and may also be frozen.

Yamamoto's tips for an even better cheesecake includes the following:

Soften the cream cheese in a 600W oven for about 20-30 seconds. Watch that it does not become overly melted or watery.

Melt the ice cream in a 600W oven for about 40-50 seconds.

You can also leave it in the fridge overnight for better results.

You may also want to scrunch up four balls of baking sheets and place them at each corner of the container to make the cake more round.

Trim any excess baking sheet to prevent it from burning when you put the cake in the oven.

For an optional cheesecake crust, mix 30 grams of biscuits and 15 grams of melted butter. Put the mixture onto the bottom of your microwave-safe container (a rectangular or square container would be best), before adding the cheesecake mixture.

Yums.

Top image via syunkon0507's Twitter

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here