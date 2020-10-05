Back

Zero tolerance towards abusive behaviours against public transport workers: Chee Hong Tat

There have been several cases of bus captains being abused recently.

Darryl Laiu | October 05, 2020, 02:13 PM

Events

Deep BOO Sea!

19 September 2020 - 01 November 2020

S.E.A. Aquarium

Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat said that the government takes a zero tolerance approach towards abusive behaviours directed at public transport workers.

This was in response to a question by Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Saktiandi Supaat on the recent incident where a bus captain was punched repeatedly by a commuter who boarded the bus without a mask.

Chee said: "Let me be clear. If you abuse our public transport workers, whether verbally or physically, be prepared to face the full consequences under the law."

The Senior Minister of State also commended the three passersby who stepped in to help the bus captain.

Chee, who met two of the good Samaritans, said: "We applaud them for their courage to step forward and do the right thing."

LTA will review measures to improve driver safety

In the past few months — post-circuit breaker — there have been a number of cases where the bus captains have been either verbally or physically abused for enforcing public health measures on public transport.

Saktiandi also asked a supplementary question on whether the Land Transport Authority (LTA) or the Minister of Transport will be willing to explore doing reviews of driver safety, like what was done in Queensland, Australia.

Chee said that there is an ongoing review that is being conducted with the operators and the unions, and he welcomes any suggestions for specific measures to be put in place to protect frontline workers.

Radin Mas SMC MP Melvin Yong also asked if the LTA would support scaling the installation of protective shields on all public buses. Yong is the executive secretary of the National Transport Workers' Union.

In response to Yong, Chee said that the suggestion was currently being discussed.

However, Chee mentioned that a key concern on protective shields from previous trials was safety - the glare from the shields might be distracting for drivers.

Related stories:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/embed-podcast/episode/3fmdKGiQOh8r0H9NogtWlW)

Top image adapted from Gov.sg and SBS Transit Ltd. 

MOM to review punishment framework on illegal deployment of FDWs: Gan Siow Huang

She also laid out the key considerations that MOM takes into account when determining punitive actions for illegal deployment.

October 05, 2020, 02:09 PM

Limit of 5 people for dining & social gatherings could be lifted, but DORSCON Orange to stay: Gan Kim Yong

Dining is still an area of concern, however.

October 05, 2020, 01:24 PM

Lawyer Lim Tean says he is up against PM Lee's 5 lawyers for defamation trial

5 vs 1.

October 05, 2020, 12:53 PM

Orchard Road physical & virtual Christmas light-up to happen from Nov. 13, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021

Christmas in the time of Covid-19.

October 05, 2020, 12:24 PM

SIA to hit 15% of usual passenger capacity by end-2020, more flights in Oct., Nov. & Dec.

Gradual increase, but still weak.

October 05, 2020, 12:11 PM

Japanese pancake cafe Flipper's opening at Takashimaya in Nov. 2020

The store will serve both sweet and savoury favourites from Flipper's classic menu.

October 05, 2020, 11:47 AM

Biden tests negative for Covid-19 again

Biden is healthy.

October 05, 2020, 11:44 AM

Covid-19-stricken Trump leaves hospital to greet supporters outside as a surprise

He has not been discharged yet.

October 05, 2020, 11:16 AM

McDonald's S'pore bringing back Hokkaido Salmon Burger, Hershey's soft serve & more from Oct. 5

A taste of Japan.

October 05, 2020, 10:56 AM

Mahathir hints he may run for elections again

He is out. He is in. He is Mahathir.

October 05, 2020, 10:47 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.