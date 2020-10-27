57th floor Marina Bay Sands skybar launches S$25++ dish & drink promo for Nov. 2020

Cé La Vi at Marina Bay Sands has opened itself up to the masses.

For the past couple of months, the restaurant/ sky bar has been running a Bao & Beer promo for S$25++ (S$29.25).

The price gets you a bao (slightly bigger than a slider), an Asahi Super Dry Beer, and a view from the 57th floor of Marina Bay Sands, which may just be the whole point of the visit for some.

Note that most seats overlook the observation deck, and not the cityscape directly.

The restaurant's interior:

You're limited to two options for the bao (Iberico Pork Char Siu or Sichuan Eggplant Bao), though, and the promo is only available from Monday to Thursday, 4pm to 6pm.

For an additional S$5, you can switch up your bao for a number of other flavours, such as:

Black Angus BBQ Beef

Truffle Wagyu Beef Sukiyaki

Chicken Karaage

Salted Egg-Crispy Prawn

Tempura Sea Bass

Happy Hour promo in November

The bao promo will only run till Oct. 29, according to the skybar's event calendar.

However, it looks set to be replaced by a similar deal: the Happy Hour - A Dish & A Drink for S$25++.

This is available from Monday to Friday, 4pm to 6pm, for the month of November.

Considering its price, the dish will likely not be a main course, but more of a side or bao-sized serving.

Note that you should make reservations prior to the visit. You can do so by calling 6508 2188 or emailing [email protected]

Tip from a pleb: If they ask your preference for still or sparkling water, prepare to add at least S$14 to your bill if you answer either.

Also, as long as you get it in your head that you're paying for the view, the number on the receipt should also be *slightly* easier to swallow.

You can download the skybar menu from this page.

Night view

If you get to sit long enough, the night view is a pretty constellation of city lights.

Details

Cé La Vi Skybar

Level 57, Marina Bay Sands SkyPark, Hotel Tower 3, 1 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018971

Opening Hours:

Monday to Friday, 4pm - 10:30pm (last order at 9:30pm)

Saturday, 12pm - 3pm, 4pm - 10:30pm (last order at 9:30pm)

Sunday, 12pm - 9pm (last order at 8:30pm)

Reservations: Call 6508 2188 or email [email protected]

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Mandy How, Marina Bay Sands/Facebook