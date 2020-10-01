Motorcycle blocks car for blocking motorcycle parking area in Jurong East

Photos of an errant car driver in Singapore given a taste of his own medicine has been posted on Facebook.

The photos depicted a dark grey car in a space marked "no parking", with a motorcycle parked directly in its path, as a woman with a pink umbrella looked on.

It is unclear whether she is the driver of the car.

One of the photos also showed how the car's position obstructed access to a stretch of motorcycle parking lots.

From the photos, the car appeared to have reversed up the access ramp, in an attempt to drive around the motorcycle having had its direct route blocked by a high-capacity motorcycle.

The woman with the pink umbrella could have been helping to guide the driver navigate the space on the car's right.

The rider of the motorcycle may have tried to access the designated parking area, only to find that the car was blocking the way -- and took matters in his or her own hands.

Commenters on Facebook relished the sight of a parking offender being on the receiving end of inconvenience, pointing out that the high-capacity motorcycle was probably too heavy to be moved out of the way.

Location of the incident

The carpark is located near Block 253, Jurong East Street 24.

Another view of the carpark shows that access to the motorcycle parking area is limited.

Top image via Zaid Khan on Facebook