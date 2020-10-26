Café Coco at Gardens By The Bay has Lavender-themed 3-course brunch for S$48

Café Coco, located at Gardens By The Bay is offering French Lavender Brunch Sets from Thursdays to Sundays till Nov. 29, 2020.
Each brunch set, priced at S$48 (U.P. up to S$61.90) for one person, consists of a three-course brunch menu and a French Lavender COCObox of three.
Here are your options:
Main (Choose one)
- French Lavender Ricotta Hotcake (U.P. S$19.90)
- Fresh Berries Brown Butter Waffles (U.P. S$15.90)
- Avocado Toast (U.P. S$15.90)
- Big Breakfast with Molten Lava Eggs (U.P. S$17.90)
Beverage (Choose one)
- Iced French Lavender Lemonade (U.P. S$8.00)
- Hot/Iced French Lavender Latte (U.P. S$7.00)
- Hot/Iced TWG Tea (U.P. S$8.00)
Dessert
- Cake of the Day (U.P. S$9.00)
French Lavender COCObox of three (U.P. S$24.00)
- Creamy White Latte
- French Lavender Latte
- Earl Grey Lavender Tea Latte (Tea by TWG)
Details:
You can select a time and date and reserve your French Lavender Brunch Set, priced at S$48 here.
There is a minimum of two people and a maximum of five people per reservation.
Café Coco also offers an à la carte food menu.
The café is located in Supertree Food Hall at Gardens By The Bay.
Café Coco
Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Supertree Food Hall, Gardens By The Bay, Singapore 018953
Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily
