Café Coco at Gardens By The Bay has Lavender-themed 3-course brunch for S$48

Café Coco, located at Gardens By The Bay is offering French Lavender Brunch Sets from Thursdays to Sundays till Nov. 29, 2020.

Each brunch set, priced at S$48 (U.P. up to S$61.90) for one person, consists of a three-course brunch menu and a French Lavender COCObox of three.

Here are your options:

Main (Choose one)

French Lavender Ricotta Hotcake (U.P. S$19.90)

Fresh Berries Brown Butter Waffles (U.P. S$15.90)

Avocado Toast (U.P. S$15.90)

Big Breakfast with Molten Lava Eggs (U.P. S$17.90)

Beverage (Choose one)

Iced French Lavender Lemonade (U.P. S$8.00)

Hot/Iced French Lavender Latte (U.P. S$7.00)

Hot/Iced TWG Tea (U.P. S$8.00)

Dessert

Cake of the Day (U.P. S$9.00)

French Lavender COCObox of three (U.P. S$24.00)

Creamy White Latte

French Lavender Latte

Earl Grey Lavender Tea Latte (Tea by TWG)

Details:

You can select a time and date and reserve your French Lavender Brunch Set, priced at S$48 here.

There is a minimum of two people and a maximum of five people per reservation.

Café Coco also offers an à la carte food menu.

The café is located in Supertree Food Hall at Gardens By The Bay.

Café Coco

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Supertree Food Hall, Gardens By The Bay, Singapore 018953

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

