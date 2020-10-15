Tiktok owner taking up 3 floors at One Raffles Quay & looking to fill 200 jobs

The Chinese owner of video app TikTok is moving to a bigger office at One Raffles Quay.

This move is part of its plans to use Singapore as a launchpad to expand in Asia.

Three floors and more jobs

According to Bloomberg, ByteDance has signed an agreement to lease three floors within the building.

The total space will measure over 60,000 sq ft.

Coincidentally, this is just a six-minute walk away from the office of social media company Facebook, at Marina One.

The company's move to a bigger office is in line with the company's intention to invest billions of dollars in Singapore, which came after U.S. President Donald Trump forced ByteDance to sell its U.S. TikTok operations or risk being banned.

ByteDance also intends to add hundreds of jobs in Singapore over the next three years, reported Bloomberg.

According to its career site, they currently have more than 200 job openings in Singapore.

Tech giants expanding in Singapore

In the past few months, a number of big technology firms have announced their intentions to expand their offices in Singapore.

On Sep. 30, it was reported that online retail giant Amazon was intending to lease three floors in Asia Square Tower 1.

Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent also announced on Sep. 15 that it intends to open a new office in Singapore that will act as its regional hub for Southeast Asia, reported CNA.

Top image adapted from Google Maps, Wikipedia, and ByteDance.