Back

Tiktok owner taking up 3 floors at One Raffles Quay & looking to fill 200 jobs

The move is part of ByteDance's plan to use Singapore as a launchpad to expand in Asia.

Darryl Laiu | October 15, 2020, 11:27 AM

Events

OrangeTee Property Expo 2020

17 October 2020 - 18 October 2020

Virtual event

The Chinese owner of video app TikTok is moving to a bigger office at One Raffles Quay.

This move is part of its plans to use Singapore as a launchpad to expand in Asia.

Three floors and more jobs

According to Bloomberg, ByteDance has signed an agreement to lease three floors within the building.

The total space will measure over 60,000 sq ft.

Coincidentally, this is just a six-minute walk away from the office of social media company Facebook, at Marina One.

The company's move to a bigger office is in line with the company's intention to invest billions of dollars in Singapore, which came after U.S. President Donald Trump forced ByteDance to sell its U.S. TikTok operations or risk being banned.

ByteDance also intends to add hundreds of jobs in Singapore over the next three years, reported Bloomberg.

According to its career site, they currently have more than 200 job openings in Singapore.

Tech giants expanding in Singapore

In the past few months, a number of big technology firms have announced their intentions to expand their offices in Singapore.

On Sep. 30, it was reported that online retail giant Amazon was intending to lease three floors in Asia Square Tower 1.

Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent also announced on Sep. 15 that it intends to open a new office in Singapore that will act as its regional hub for Southeast Asia, reported CNA.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image adapted from Google Maps, Wikipedia, and ByteDance.

Leisure travel between S'pore & Hong Kong might come as early as Nov. 2020

Yay!

October 15, 2020, 02:27 PM

Cocoa smells in Pioneer might be due to food flavouring factories in Jurong Industrial Estate

There are factories that specialise in the manufacturing of food flavourings and fragrances in the area.

October 15, 2020, 02:16 PM

S'poreans' 'rubbish' diets & sticky poop to blame for toilet paper hoarding during CB: Jacelyn Tay

Toilet paper shouldn't be needed if we eat healthy, Tay said.

October 15, 2020, 02:06 PM

SMRT apologises for train breakdowns during peak hour, explains why 3 MRT lines were disrupted

Chain reaction.

October 15, 2020, 01:54 PM

Parti Liyani proceeding with action against AGC prosecutors for misconduct

She has not left S'pore since Dec. 2016.

October 15, 2020, 01:34 PM

No plans to increase maximum fine for employers who illegally deploy foreign domestic workers

Various parties are being consulted over the review of the guidelines.

October 15, 2020, 01:30 PM

117,000 S'pore public servants can access internet without separate device from Nov. 2, 2020

Phew.

October 15, 2020, 12:57 PM

Trump's 14-year-old son Barron tested positive for Covid-19, says Melania Trump

According to Melania Trump, he exhibited no symptoms.

October 15, 2020, 12:45 PM

St. John Island marine lab captures breathtaking shots of corals glowing under UV light

Out-of-this-world.

October 15, 2020, 12:38 PM

13-year-old girl in S'pore raised over S$164,000 for complete stranger who was e-scooter accident victim

To alleviate the family's financial burden.

October 15, 2020, 12:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.