SBS bus driver, 72, shelters passengers with umbrella when they alight from & board bus in rain

Commuting on a rainy day can be a frustrating task.

One bus driver in Singapore, however, has been going above and beyond her job scope to make her passengers' commutes as smooth as possible.

Shelters boarding and alighting passengers

On Tuesday (Oct. 20), Stomp shared a video submitted by one Novita, which showed an SBS Transit bus driver sheltering the alighting and boarding passengers of bus 273 from the torrential downpour with an umbrella.

Novita told Stomp that the video, which garnered the bus driver much praise and gratitude online, was taken along Telok Blangah Heights around 7pm on Oct. 7.

Here's the video:

Has been on the job for 45 years

On Wednesday (Oct. 21), SBS Transit recognised the bus driver — who was identified as 72-year-old Hoe Soo Hiong — for her kindness in a Facebook post.

SBS Transit wrote that Hoe, who has been a bus driver for 45 years, does this regularly:

"She will repeat this kind act at every single bus stop until the rain stops. On [Oct. 7] when it rained, it was no different for 72-year-old Soo Hiong."

Hoe explained why she does so:

"I am concerned that my passengers would catch a cold and fall sick if they get soaking wet in the rain. This is part of my job to provide my commuters with a safe and pleasant ride."

Tammy Tan, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications at SBS Transit expressed:

"We are proud of [bus captain] Hoe for going the extra mile for our commuters. She has proven time and again that age is no barrier where good service is concerned. We are incredibly proud of her."

