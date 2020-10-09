Back

Bugis listed as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world

Singapore is more than just skyscrapers.

Jason Fan | October 09, 2020, 09:16 PM

If you're fond of roaming around Bugis on your weekends, you're not alone.

Bugis has recently been featured in Time Out's list of coolest neighbourhoods around the world, coming in at 29th place.

Time Out surveyed over 38,000 people worldwide, and compiled a list of the top 40 coolest neighbourhoods in the world, in 2020.

Bugis shows a different side of Singapore

Bugis, which came in at 29th place, took the spotlight for showing that Singapore is "about far more than skyscrapers".

The article featured several of Haji Lane's residents, such as Good Luck Beer House and Gelam Gallery, Singapore's first outdoor art gallery.

It also praised the neighbourhood's artistic elements, with painted murals along its numerous narrow streets.

A Spanish neighbourhood was ranked the coolest neighbourhood

Esquerra de l’Eixample, in Barcelona, took the top spot on the list, with its "residential and down-to-earth" nature.

It is contrasted with its adjacent neighbourhood Dreta de l’Eixample, which features "dazzling luxury shops" and "spectacular modernista buildings".

According to Time Out, each block of flats within the district features its own interior courtyard, and during Barcelona's Covid-19 lockdown, residents dressed up in costumes and organised mass dance parties from their balconies.

Other prominent locations in Asia that feature on the list include Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong (3rd), Hannam-dong, Seoul (13th), Chula-Samyan, Bangkok (16th) and Gongguan, Taipei (30th).

Top image via Visit Kampong Glam.

