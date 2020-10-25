Back

BTS pop-up store to open at Plaza Singapura from Nov. 14, 2020 - Feb. 14, 2021

Exciting news for the ARMY.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 25, 2020, 02:04 PM

Events

Popular South Korean boyband BTS will be opening a pop-up store in Singapore on November 14.

BTS "Map of the Soul" showcase

Also known as the "Map of the Soul showcase", the pop-up store will feature exclusive merchandise.

The store also pays tribute to the band's various album concepts.

There are only three physical showcases worldwide, in Seoul, Tokyo and Singapore.

Separately, BTS has also launched online pop-up stores in South Korea and the United States.

Online pop-up stores will also be set up for Europe and Asia (Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines).

Here's a look at the pop-up store that recently opened in Seoul on Oct. 23:

via @bighit_merch

via @bighit_merch

via @bighit_merch

via @bighit_merch

via @bighit_merch

via @bighit_merch

via @bighit_merch

via @bighit_merch

Pop-up store in Singapore opening at Plaza Singapura

In Singapore, the BTS "Map of the Soul" showcase will be located at Plaza Singapura, level one from Nov. 14, 2020 to Feb. 14, 2021.

The showcase will be open from 10am to 10pm daily but visitors will have to book visiting time slots online. Do note that the number of visitors allowed into the showcase is limited in view of Covid-19 situation.

Each visitor will be allowed to stay in the store for up to one hour. They will need to be masked at all times and follow social distancing guidelines.

The website for reserving your visiting slot will open on Nov. 6.

For those who wish to purchase their merchandise online, here are more details:

Top image via BTS website and @bighit_merch.

