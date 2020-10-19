Back

Coffeeshop staff in Hougang spotted washing mop in same basin used to wash dishes

Oh no.

Siti Hawa | October 19, 2020, 05:08 PM

On Oct. 17, Helen Lim shared a post on Facebook that she had witnessed a coffeeshop staff washing a floor mop in the same basin used to wash food, hands, and cups.

The incident happened at the Broadway coffeeshop at Blk 682, Hougang Street 61 at 1pm that day.

Told that it is a "common practice"

Lim said that she then approached the staff and was allegedly told that it is a "common practice".

According to Lim, the staff allegedly said that the floor mop is washed in the common basin "everyday" and shouted at her to delete the photos she took.

Here are some of the photos that Lim took:

Photo via Helen Lim on Facebook

Photo via Helen Lim on Facebook

Lim said in her post that the manager was then called to "handle the situation" but he replied that he was not free at that time.

Coffeeshop apologised for the incident

Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that a spokesperson of Broadway Coffeeshop apologised for the incident and said that the particular staff was not following the standard protocol.

They have reprimanded her for misusing the basin and she will undergo training again.

In response to Mothership, a spokesperson of Singapore Food Agency said that they are investigating the incident.

Mothership has reached out to Broadway Coffeeshop and will update the article once we receive a reply.

Top photo via Helen Lim on Facebook

