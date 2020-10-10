ACRES appealing for info on illegal trapping of wild birds at Punggol

The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) is appealing for information pertaining to the illegal trapping of wild birds in Punggol after receiving a tip-off.

A member of the public had alerted the organisation to three alleged poachers at Block 624B Punggol Central, near a badminton court.

ACRES said that the three men were captured on camera laying traps on the grass, and using other caged birds to bait their avian targets.

The evidence was then sent to ACRES.

As ACRES had other rescue cases to attend to, they were unable to make their way to Punggol immediately.

However, the alleged poachers left soon after they realised they were being watched, according to the organisation's Facebook post.

ACRES is therefore appealing for Punggol residents to look out for poachers in the area, and gather video or photo evidence.

If members of the public see suspected poaching activities, ACRES encourages them to alert NParks at 1800 471 7300 or call the police.

They can also call ACRES's 24-hour rescue hotline at 9783 7782, or email the information to [email protected]

Harsher penalties since June 1

Earlier this year, a bill for heavier penalties to better protect and manage Singapore's wildlife was passed in Parliament.

Under the newly-renamed Wildlife Act, poachers can be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for 12 months, or both.

Meanwhile, those who import, export or sell wildlife illegally can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for 12 months, or both.

These penalties for poachers and traffickers are a sharp increase from the S$1,000 fine stipulated in the previous Wild Animals and Birds Act (WABA).

You can access ACRES's post here:

Top image via ACRES/Facebook