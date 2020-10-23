Trump claims he is 'least racist person in this room', Biden checks his watch in 2 memorable debate moments

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The final United States presidential debate between Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden and incumbent President Donald Trump appeared to be tamer than the first debate, but there were a few attention-grabbing moments that made the headlines.

Trump: 'I am the least racist person in this room'

Trump commented that he was "the least racist person in this room", after he was asked by moderator Kristen Welker about his attitude towards racial issues in America, including him describing the "Black Lives Matter" movement as a symbol of hate.

In response, Trump answered:

"I think I have great relationships with all people. I am the least racist person in this room."

His response baffled several Internet users, unsurprisingly.

"I am the least racist person. I cannot even see the audience, it's so dark." What??? — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) October 23, 2020

Some also noted that the moderator who asked the question was an African-American woman.

Trump telling a Black woman he’s the least racist person in the room might be peak Trump. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 23, 2020

Biden checks watch during debate

Another moment that caught the attention of many was Biden's behaviour, after he was seen checking his watch during the debate.

Twitter users noticed that Biden was checking his watch when the moderator presented a question to both candidates on climate change.

Former Republican senator Rick Santorum commented on CNN's live broadcast that Biden checking his watch during the debate was "going to be a meme".

HOMEBOY SAID BIDEN CHECKING HIS WATCH IS GONNA BE A MEME BUT FOR THE WRONG REASON SON pic.twitter.com/Z1PsespPLa — My Father’s General 🕊 (@YvesStLaurel) October 23, 2020

Twitter users, both Trump and Biden supporters, seemed equally amused by the brief gesture.

Got someplace more important you have to be, Joe? #DebateTonight pic.twitter.com/RVTgXXHGxi — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 23, 2020

Biden checking his watch to see when he can bounce is my fave part of tonight. pic.twitter.com/GdiEmzsC1A — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) October 23, 2020

Trump later slammed Biden on Twitter for checking his watch, saying that "Joe was just wanted out of there".

If you’re checking your watch in a debate you’re getting pummeled. Joe was just wanted out of there. He’s tired.



If Joe doesn’t have the energy to go 90 minutes how could he possibly run the country??? pic.twitter.com/wSKK9l7aT3 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 23, 2020

Why was Biden checking his watch noteworthy?

Many of those who weighed in on Biden's behaviour compared it to former president George H.W. Bush, who famously checked his watch during a presidential debate in 1992.

Bush senior was running for reelection against Bill Clinton and Ross Perot.

However, Bush did so while Clinton was answering a question from an audience member, which led to observers saying he appeared "bored" with questions from the voters.

Clinton won the election that year.

Top image via CNN/YouTube