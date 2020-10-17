Biden set to raise S$1.33 billion in last 3 months of campaigning by Nov. 3, 2020 election day

To run for president in the United States, you'd need more than S$1 billion in cash -- in the last three months of your campaign.

This is the present experience in 2020 as Joe Biden is set to raise more than US$982 million (S$1.33 billion) in the final three months before the Nov. 3 election day, as reported by Bloomberg.

In this final two weeks of campaigning, he is on track to raise another US$234 million (S$318 million) for October.

He had raised a record US$383 million (S$521 million) in September.

And before that in August, the Biden campaign raised US$365.4 million (S$497 million) in August.

Biden's campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, told supporters on Oct. 16 the numbers are "bonkers".

More than Obama raised

If the estimate holds true, Biden and the Democratic National Committee would have raised more than US$982 million (S$1.33 billion) in the final three months before the Nov. 3 election.

This figure surpasses the US$942 million (S$1.28 billon) that Barack Obama took in for his entire 2008 campaign.

More than Trump

These figures also dwarf the amount of money President Donald Trump is raising.

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee raised US$247.8 million (S$337 million) in September.

The haul left the Biden campaign with US$432 million (S$587 million) in the bank at the end of September.

The Trump team had US$251.4 million (S$342 million).

The Trump campaign has given no indication of its October fundraising.

Strong showing during late stage of campaign

The Biden camp’s fortunes is a reversal from April.

At that time, Trump enjoyed a huge lead in cash, with US$255 million (S$347 million) in the bank compared to US$98 million (S$133 million) for Biden and the DNC.

But unprecedented back-to-back months in August and September put the Democrat far ahead.

Democrats around the country saw a massive influx of cash after the Sep. 18 death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Biden raised more than US$31 million (S$42.1 million) in the day after his first debate with Trump on Sep. 29.

