Best laksa in the world at National Kitchen by Violet Oon in S'pore: TasteAtlas

Do you agree?

Zhangxin Zheng | October 28, 2020, 12:41 PM

Singaporeans and Malaysians are constantly in debate over which country has the best food.

Recently, one dish found in both Singapore and Malaysia has made it to the list of 100 world's best traditional food compiled by TasteAtlas.

Violet Oon's laksa rated as best laksa in the world

Laksa, listed as a local dish from Malaysia, scored 4.24/5 and ranked 27 on the list.

However, according to TasteAtlas, the best place to try this dish is actually in Singapore, at the National Kitchen by Violet Oon.

Screengrab via Tasteatlas.

Hmmm.

What is TasteAtlas?

TasteAtlas is a Croatia-based project that focuses on local and traditional cuisines around the world, curated by a team of 30 authors and researchers. According to Mashable, TasteAtlas said that "its reviews come from experts and true enthusiasts."

The top 100 best traditional food listed by TasteAtlas is the result of 63,402 "valid ratings" on its site.

The top three local dishes on the list are Italy's Pizza Margherita, Turkey's Adana kebap, and Japan's Ramen.

You can view the full list here.

Top image via TasteAtlas website.

