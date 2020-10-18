Back

Hostel at Bencoolen suspended 30 days for not complying with Safe Management Measures

No leisure stay in hostels.

Nyi Nyi Thet | October 18, 2020, 01:35 PM

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has ordered Hawaii Hostel at 171A Bencoolen Street to suspend operations for 30 days from 11 October to 9 November 2020 (both dates inclusive) for failing to comply with Safe Management Measures.

According to a press release by STB, the hostel is not permitted to accept new bookings or accept check-ins for the duration of its suspension.

Investigations by STB’s enforcement officers revealed that Hawaii Hostel permitted more than 260 guests to check-in for leisure purposes since 17 September 2020.

Hawaii Hostel previously made false statements to Safe Distancing Ambassadors, stating that their customers are long-term guests instead of guests on leisure bookings. The hostel had also failed to record guests’ purpose of stay, as required by the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020.

STB says it takes a serious view of any breach in Safe Management Measures due to hostels being close-living quarters where non-related individuals are likely to come into close contact with one another in enclosed spaces and for prolonged periods of time.

STB also reiterated that hostel operators are reminded that leisure bookings are currently not permitted.

Image from H N Mok/ Google Maps

