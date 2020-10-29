Back

Notorious tenant refuses to move out, allegedly owes S$60,000 rent to Bedok condominium landlord

The tenant made headlines three years ago for the same reason.

Mandy How | October 29, 2020, 04:42 PM

The police have gotten involved in the case of a man owing more than S$60,000 in rent, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

The tenant, a 67-year-old Shen Tianbao and his family, had rented a condominium unit in Bedok South from 60-year-old Mr. He.

Speaking to Wanbao, the landlord said that Shen signed a contract in July 2019 for one year's stay.

The tenant paid one month's rent before moving in, but allegedly started making excuses soon after.

According to landlord He, the tenant reportedly claimed that his money could not be transferred from overseas accounts, and had tens of millions confiscated by the monetary authority.

Shen even told He that he wanted to buy the unit.

However, the tenant never paid up, and refused to move out even when the contract expired.

Tried to evict tenant

On Oct. 27, landlord He and his cousin tried to forcefully evict Shen, by attempting to take down the unit's iron gate with a chainsaw.

However, He and his cousin had only managed to damage some iron structures by the gate when they were hosed down by Shen.

Shen, who felt that they were threatening his safety, allegedly kicked He's cousin as well.

Landlord He then made a police report.

When Wanbao visited the scene, the tenant had declined to speak further with the media.

In response to queries from Mothership, the police confirmed that they received a call for assistance at 295 Bedok South Ave 3 on Oct. 27, at 9:36am.

Investigations into a case of voluntarily causing hurt and intentional harassment are ongoing.

Notorious for evading rent payments

According to information provided by He, Shen was the man who made headlines three years ago for the same reason.

From as early as 2014, Shen had been renting in the East Coast area, and evaded paying rent to multiple landlords.

Shin Min Daily News wrote that Shen was embroiled in at least seven lawsuits at that time, and ordered to pay compensation of about S$23,000 and S$160,000 in two reported instances.

One of the landlords, however, alleged that Shen never did pay the S$23,000.

