Woman, 35 & 5-week-old infant found dead at foot of Blk 81 Bedok North Road

A 35-year-old woman and a five-week-old infant were found at the foot of Block 81, Bedok North Road at 5.47pm, on Thursday Oct. 29.
The police were alerted to the incident.
A photo posted by Lianhe Wanbao showed police at the scene, a stone's throw away from the popular 85 Fengshan hawker centre in Bedok.
The woman and baby were found lying motionless at the foot of the block and were pronounced dead at the scene.
The police are investigating the unnatural death.
Helplines
National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868
Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
Institute of Mental Health's Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222
Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.