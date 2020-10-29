Woman, 35 & 5-week-old infant found dead at foot of Blk 81 Bedok North Road

A 35-year-old woman and a five-week-old infant were found at the foot of Block 81, Bedok North Road at 5.47pm, on Thursday Oct. 29.

The police were alerted to the incident.

A photo posted by Lianhe Wanbao showed police at the scene, a stone's throw away from the popular 85 Fengshan hawker centre in Bedok.

The woman and baby were found lying motionless at the foot of the block and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The police are investigating the unnatural death.

Helplines

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health's Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788