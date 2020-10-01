Back

Jianghu Hotpot in Bedok offering 70-minute all-you-can-eat lunch buffet at S$16.90++

Eat until puke in 70 minutes.

Belmont Lay | October 01, 2020, 01:44 AM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

Jianghu Hotpot in Bedok is offering diners the ultimate lunch challenge: An all-you-can-eat lunch buffet from just S$16.90++ before tax -- or just below S$20 after GST and service charge.

A Facebook post on Sep. 30 by one satisfied diner publicised the spread at the eatery:

Jianghu Hotpot is on the third floor of Bedok Point.

The lunch buffet is from 11:30am to 2pm, from Mondays to Fridays.

The various soup bases available include:

- Signature vegetable spicy oil

- Tom yum seafood

- Pig's trotters

- Silkie chicken

- Sichuan pickled fish

- Mushroom

- Tomato

- Mixed thick spicy oil

Soup

The Facebook post showed an order of pig's trotters soup, with a serving of pig's trotters inside.

Menu

The menu has sufficient variety of different items -- for lunch:

Meats

The assorted meats everyone has come to expect at hotpot meals like these:

Sauces

There is also an assortment of sauces:

Sweets

Besides consuming copious amounts of savoury food, there is also sweet fare:

Gimmick

No meal these days is complete without a gimmick.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Jianghu Hotpot 九门江湖火锅

Address: Bedok Point #03-01, Singapore 467351

Opening hours: 11am-11pm

Lunch buffet: From 11:30am-2pm

MRT station: Bedok MRT station

Top photos via Google Maps & Qua You You Facebook

HDB to offer 9,300 BTO flats in Nov. 2020 & Feb. 2021

More flats to choose from.

October 01, 2020, 10:20 AM

Singtel group CEO Chua Sock Koong retiring in Jan. 2021 after serving for 13 years

She will be succeeded by Yuen Kuan Moon.

October 01, 2020, 09:22 AM

Man falls to his death from 5th floor in Toa Payoh, another woman nearby threatened to jump from 6th floor

Both cases happened within four minutes of each other.

October 01, 2020, 01:08 AM

New Silkroutes CEO Goh Jin Hian investigated by Commercial Affairs Department, passport impounded, but not charged

Goh Jin Hian is the son of former prime minister Goh Chok Tong.

October 01, 2020, 12:56 AM

Mark Lee's drag queen role nets him Best Actor nomination for Golden Horse Awards

Congrats!

October 01, 2020, 12:12 AM

S'pore Airlines First Class 10-course menu delivered to your home costs S$498

First Class price for First Class experience.

September 30, 2020, 11:56 PM

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she used weed 'a long time ago'

New Zealand is set to vote in a referendum on legalising recreational cannabis as well as a general election.

September 30, 2020, 11:00 PM

AMK Hub & Sun Plaza among new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases

Latest update.

September 30, 2020, 10:15 PM

Man complains about 'indecent' statues at RWS hotel, says its 'private parts are huge'

It's the artist's signature style.

September 30, 2020, 08:50 PM

IKEA removing non-rechargeable alkaline batteries in 2021

Environment.

September 30, 2020, 08:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.