Jianghu Hotpot in Bedok offering 70-minute all-you-can-eat lunch buffet at S$16.90++

Jianghu Hotpot in Bedok is offering diners the ultimate lunch challenge: An all-you-can-eat lunch buffet from just S$16.90++ before tax -- or just below S$20 after GST and service charge.
A Facebook post on Sep. 30 by one satisfied diner publicised the spread at the eatery:Jianghu Hotpot is on the third floor of Bedok Point.
The lunch buffet is from 11:30am to 2pm, from Mondays to Fridays.
The various soup bases available include:
- Signature vegetable spicy oil
- Tom yum seafood
- Pig's trotters
- Silkie chicken
- Sichuan pickled fish
- Mushroom
- Tomato
- Mixed thick spicy oil
Soup
The Facebook post showed an order of pig's trotters soup, with a serving of pig's trotters inside.
Menu
The menu has sufficient variety of different items -- for lunch:
Meats
The assorted meats everyone has come to expect at hotpot meals like these:
Sauces
There is also an assortment of sauces:
Sweets
Besides consuming copious amounts of savoury food, there is also sweet fare:
Gimmick
No meal these days is complete without a gimmick.
Jianghu Hotpot 九门江湖火锅
Address: Bedok Point #03-01, Singapore 467351
Opening hours: 11am-11pm
Lunch buffet: From 11:30am-2pm
MRT station: Bedok MRT station
Top photos via Google Maps & Qua You You Facebook
