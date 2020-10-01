Jianghu Hotpot in Bedok offering 70-minute all-you-can-eat lunch buffet at S$16.90++

Jianghu Hotpot in Bedok is offering diners the ultimate lunch challenge: An all-you-can-eat lunch buffet from just S$16.90++ before tax -- or just below S$20 after GST and service charge.

A Facebook post on Sep. 30 by one satisfied diner publicised the spread at the eatery:

Jianghu Hotpot is on the third floor of Bedok Point.

The lunch buffet is from 11:30am to 2pm, from Mondays to Fridays.

The various soup bases available include:

- Signature vegetable spicy oil

- Tom yum seafood

- Pig's trotters

- Silkie chicken

- Sichuan pickled fish

- Mushroom

- Tomato

- Mixed thick spicy oil

Soup

The Facebook post showed an order of pig's trotters soup, with a serving of pig's trotters inside.

Menu

The menu has sufficient variety of different items -- for lunch:

Meats

The assorted meats everyone has come to expect at hotpot meals like these:

Sauces

There is also an assortment of sauces:

Sweets

Besides consuming copious amounts of savoury food, there is also sweet fare:

Gimmick

No meal these days is complete without a gimmick.

Jianghu Hotpot 九门江湖火锅

Address: Bedok Point #03-01, Singapore 467351

Opening hours: 11am-11pm

Lunch buffet: From 11:30am-2pm

MRT station: Bedok MRT station

Top photos via Google Maps & Qua You You Facebook