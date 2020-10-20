Bars, clubs & KTVs not expected to re-open at start of Phase 3 as they pose higher risk: Lawrence Wong

Bars, clubs, nightclubs and karaoke lounges are not expected to re-open at the start of Phase 3 as they pose a higher risk of the spread of Covid-19, Minister Lawrence Wong said at a press conference by the Covid-19 Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) on Oct. 20.

Wong added that this is due to the nature of such activities entailing people socialising in close contact, often in a small enclosed space.

"We've seen it in many other countries where large clusters break out in these sorts of settings. So, even at the start of Phase 3, when we enter Phase 3, we do not expect to reopen or resume these activities anytime soon."

'Prepared to consider' pilot trials

Wong revealed that the government is open to pilot trials in some of these settings, with much more stringent safe management measures in place, to determine whether it is safe to proceed.

When asked about the measures, Wong stated that these include testing customers before they enter such premises using a rapid test kit, and ensuring that current safety measures, such as banning people from intermingling and making sure they are physically apart, are implemented within.

In addition, the "music cannot be loud". Here, Wong noted that the prevailing music level for F&B outlets that will be similarly applied to the nightclub industry.

As for ensuring that such measures are complied with, Wong stated that the usage of CCTVs is currently under consideration.

In adding that the matter will be discussed with the nightlife industry, he stated:

"It's also for the industry itself to consider whether it's viable to proceed. Because of all these measures in place...a dance club may not sound like a dance club anymore if there is safe management and safe distancing measures for you to be separated from another person. So we'll have to have this conversation with the industry to consider what's the best way to proceed. And...we do not expect, even with the pilots for the industry to be able to resume activities like the way it used to be."

Government will put in place assistance measures for the nightlife industry

In acknowledging that the nightlife industry has to be prepared for "quite a long period of restrictions", Wong further stated that the government will put in place assistance measures during this period to help.

Wong elaborated that the measures will enable business operators and owners to "exit, transit and pivot to new areas."

Details of the assistance package will be announced separately.

Top image from Zouk Singapore Facebook