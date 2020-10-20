Back

Bars, clubs & KTVs not expected to re-open at start of Phase 3 as they pose higher risk: Lawrence Wong

An assistance package will be put in place for the industry.

Matthias Ang | October 20, 2020, 06:59 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

Bars, clubs, nightclubs and karaoke lounges are not expected to re-open at the start of Phase 3 as they pose a higher risk of the spread of Covid-19, Minister Lawrence Wong said at a press conference by the Covid-19 Multi-Ministry Taskforce  (MTF) on Oct. 20.

Wong added that this is due to the nature of such activities entailing people socialising in close contact, often in a small enclosed space.

"We've seen it in many other countries where large clusters break out in these sorts of settings. So, even at the start of Phase 3, when we enter Phase 3, we do not expect to reopen or resume these activities anytime soon."

'Prepared to consider' pilot trials

Wong revealed that the government is open to pilot trials in some of these settings, with much more stringent safe management measures in place, to determine whether it is safe to proceed.

When asked about the measures, Wong stated that these include testing customers before they enter such premises using a rapid test kit, and ensuring that current safety measures, such as banning people from intermingling and making sure they are physically apart, are implemented within.

In addition, the "music cannot be loud". Here, Wong noted that the prevailing music level for F&B outlets that will be similarly applied to the nightclub industry.

As for ensuring that such measures are complied with, Wong stated that the usage of CCTVs is currently under consideration.

In adding that the matter will be discussed with the nightlife industry, he stated:

"It's also for the industry itself to consider whether it's viable to proceed. Because of all these measures in place...a dance club may not sound like a dance club anymore if there is safe management and safe distancing measures for you to be separated from another person.

So we'll have to have this conversation with the industry to consider what's the best way to proceed. And...we do not expect, even with the pilots for the industry to be able to resume activities like the way it used to be."

Government will put in place assistance measures for the nightlife industry

In acknowledging that the nightlife industry has to be prepared for "quite a long period of restrictions", Wong further stated that the government will put in place assistance measures during this period to help.

Wong elaborated that the measures will enable business operators and owners to "exit, transit and pivot to new areas."

Details of the assistance package will be announced separately.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Zouk Singapore Facebook

Group sizes could be increased to 8 persons in Phase 3, among other changes: MTF

Several conditions and enablers' are needed for us to reach Phase 3.

October 20, 2020, 07:02 PM

Pilot trial to begin in S'pore for pre-event on-the-spot Covid-19 testing for weddings, live performances

Successful pilot will see pre-event testing made available for more widespread use.

October 20, 2020, 06:46 PM

'This country belongs to the people': Discontent & protests against the Thai king, explained

A rare outcry against the monarchy.

October 20, 2020, 06:41 PM

7 women, aged 24 to 39, arrested for offering sexual services in HDB & private apartments

Islandwide raid.

October 20, 2020, 06:14 PM

China says 'rest in peace' to Daryl Morey, former Rockets' GM who supported Hong Kong protesters

Anyone who hurts the Chinese people's feelings will have to pay the price, CCTV said.

October 20, 2020, 06:07 PM

SMU student, 24, allegedly filmed upskirt videos of same woman 19 times

He is currently facing two charges.

October 20, 2020, 06:00 PM

I always thought wireless earbuds are uncomfortable & hard to use. Guess I’m wrong.

The Sennheiser CX 400BT true wireless earbuds are truly comfortable and easy to use.

October 20, 2020, 05:58 PM

Omakase Burger to open flagship outlet at Orchard Central with lowered prices in Nov. 2020

Very near the soon-defunct Picnic.

October 20, 2020, 05:48 PM

Death row Chinese drug dealer apparently committed suicide after escaping Indonesia jail

Up to 291 personnel were deployed to hunt for him.

October 20, 2020, 05:23 PM

S$8.25 nett Wagyu Hamburg Steak at Raffles Place eatery with 50% off from Oct. 23-25, 2020

Each set features Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef.

October 20, 2020, 05:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.