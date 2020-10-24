1-year-old boy in Taiwan dies after babysitter suffocates him using her entire body

In 2019, a babysitter suffocated 11-month-old "Rui Rui" at a childcare centre in Taiwan while trying to get him to take a nap.

The babysitter Liao Xiao Ping has since pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, according to Taiwan Apple Daily.

CCTV footage of the incident has also circulated, showing Liao leaning her body weight onto the child and wrapping herself around him using her arms and thighs. She reportedly did so for around 19 minutes.

The child can be seen struggling, but eventually stops moving.

Liao said that she had just wanted to coax the kid into taking a nap quickly and added that she treats all the children "as if they were her own".

She also said that she had touched Rui Rui's back and confirmed that he still had a heartbeat and was still breathing before she left.

Babysitter due to appear in court

The baby was rushed to the hospital, where doctors fought to save him.

However, doctors also told the mum to be prepared for their son to have serious brain damage even if he survives.

She broke down recounting this during an interview with Taiwan Apple Daily, saying that when doctors asked if she would like them to continue to try and save her child, she said:

"Please continue saving him. There's no way I would not want to save my son. Please continue."

Liao will return to court for sentencing on Nov. 17.

Top photo via Taiwan Apple Daily.