Babies dress up as No-Face using just black t-shirts, win Internet this Halloween

As a continuation of all the scary things this 2020, Halloween is around the corner.

And among all the ghostly characters to dress up as, No-Face spirit from the Studio Ghibli classic "Spirited Away" is a hot pick for Halloween dress up practically every year.

Remember this Taiwanese little girl who nailed her look and scared the heck out of her schoolmates?

Yet again

This year, two young kids dressed up as No-Face won the hearts of netizens again.

Just look at these photos:

Gaaah, too cute.

Facebook post of kids dressed up as No-Face goes viral

The photos came from a viral Facebook post which has garnered over 10,000 shares since Oct. 22, 2020.

The two young kids were dressed up as No-Face effortlessly with round collar t-shirts pulled over their heads and four small pieces of triangular paper pasted on their faces.

From the comments section, many viewers had a good laugh at this low-budget cosplay.

Some were also tempted to try out this idea on their kids.

Genius.

Top image via PANG เด็กน้อย/Facebook