Back

Babies dress up as No-Face using just black t-shirts, win Internet this Halloween

Low-cost cosplay at its finest.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 26, 2020, 02:41 AM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

As a continuation of all the scary things this 2020, Halloween is around the corner.

And among all the ghostly characters to dress up as, No-Face spirit from the Studio Ghibli classic "Spirited Away" is a hot pick for Halloween dress up practically every year.

Remember this Taiwanese little girl who nailed her look and scared the heck out of her schoolmates?

via CCTV News.

Yet again

This year, two young kids dressed up as No-Face won the hearts of netizens again.

Just look at these photos:

via PANG เด็กน้อย/Facebook.

via PANG เด็กน้อย/Facebook.

via PANG เด็กน้อย/Facebook.

Gaaah, too cute.

Facebook post of kids dressed up as No-Face goes viral

The photos came from a viral Facebook post which has garnered over 10,000 shares since Oct. 22, 2020.

The two young kids were dressed up as No-Face effortlessly with round collar t-shirts pulled over their heads and four small pieces of triangular paper pasted on their faces.

From the comments section, many viewers had a good laugh at this low-budget cosplay.

Some were also tempted to try out this idea on their kids.

Genius.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via PANG เด็กน้อย/Facebook

14 Covid-19 patients discharged on Oct. 25, no new community cases

There are a total of 57,970 Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

October 25, 2020, 10:48 PM

MOH advises to temporarily stop use of 2 flu vaccines after 48 deaths reported in South Korea

No deaths associated with influenza vaccination have been reported in Singapore to date.

October 25, 2020, 10:22 PM

Engrossed in phone, Anhui woman misses step, rolls down stairs & injures face

Can feel her pain.

October 25, 2020, 10:09 PM

M'sia king says no need for state of emergency, Muhyiddin to meet state chief ministers

Ball is back in Muhyiddin's court.

October 25, 2020, 08:22 PM

National Museum of S'pore to have Doraemon Time-Travelling Adventures exhibition soon

That's the Anywhere Door that we all need right now.

October 25, 2020, 07:24 PM

I used to think staying in S'pore while on leave is a waste of time. 2020 made me change my mind.

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

October 25, 2020, 06:42 PM

Zhejiang woman brings 23 relatives for free meal on blind date, man leaves them with S$4,000 bill

Yikes!

October 25, 2020, 05:20 PM

6 men & 6 women, aged 18-48, arrested for alleged rioting at Blk 103B Canberra Street

Two men were conveyed to the hospital as well.

October 25, 2020, 04:56 PM

Sun Xueling: MOE to work closely with IHL leaders to ensure campus safety at all times

NUS Dean of Students replied with a comment to explain how the university adopted zero-tolerance for any sexual misconduct.

October 25, 2020, 04:12 PM

5 Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Oct. 25, no new cases in the community

In total, there are 57,970 cases in Singapore.

October 25, 2020, 03:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.