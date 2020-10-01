I hated having to head out to pay my bills until I found a way to do it with one app

When it comes to adulting, few things are perhaps more inertia-inducing than paying your bills.

At least for me, the thought of having to physically head out to a counter, or accessing multiple platforms online to make separate payments from my income tax, to my credit card bill and to my utilities, feels lengthy and tiresome.

And I admit that this has resulted in occasionally leaving some payments to the last minute, eventually only going through the entire process out of fear of receiving warnings and penalties.

At one point, I even completely forgot to pay my credit card bill.

Suffice to say, the amount of time spent on calling the bank in a vain attempt to ask nicely if the late fee could be waived resulted in a brief period of self-loathing.

Until I recently discovered that there was a way to have all of them done on a single platform.

The convenience of AXS’ e-channels

As it turns out, AXS does have a platform for online payments in the form of a website (AXS e-Station) and an app (AXS m-Station).

What’s more, the items that you can pay for are not just limited to bills but even electricity, loans, insurance, healthcare and parking, among others.

When it comes to bills, the usual suspects include phone bills, income taxes, and housing loans.

The app also accepts the following modes of payment:

In addition, a feature called “My Favourites” also serves as a convenient method of paying your bills by storing the account details of items that you often pay for.

For example, when you make your initial payment to HDB, the account details will be automatically added to “My Favourites”.

Subsequent payments can then be made by going to “My Favorites” and entering the payment amount, without the need to enter account details again.

Note that the user has to enable a passcode to access this feature.

A chance to win two BMWs if you pay with Mastercard®

In the event that you choose to pay by Mastercard, you also stand a chance to win two BMW models -- the BMW X2 sDrive18i M Sport X and BMW 218i Convertible Sport.

The event will last until June 30, 2021 and will consist of 12 qualifying periods, in which each period will last for an entire month, with the finalists of the draw conducted the following month.

To give an example, the current qualifying period lasts from Sep. 1 to Sep. 30. The draw for this period will then be held on Oct. 9, in which one finalist and five reserve finalists will be selected at random, and contacted by phone.

In total, there are three different methods to earn chances to win the cars, all of which require a minimum payment of S$10.

If you choose to pay for an eligible service with any Mastercard, you earn two bonus draw chances.

Another method is to save a new Mastercard to My Preferred Mastercard and make an initial payment to gain 10 bonus draw chances.

Should you then use this new card or an existing My Preferred Mastercard, for subsequent payments to an eligible service, you will be provided with an additional three bonus draw chances each time.

The good news is that all of these draw chances are accumulative for the qualifying period.

All in all, not too bad a way to ease the unpleasantness of having to pay your bills.

This sponsored article made the author feel a little more productive whenever he needs to function as a proper adult

Top photo by Goh Wei Choon