M'sia Prime Minister Muhyiddin has lost his majority, should resign: Anwar Ibrahim

Anwar Ibrahim has presented the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (Malaysia's king) with documents that purportedly show he has the majority support of the Members of Parliament.

But he did not reveal any specific names or parties that are supporting him, Anwar said during a press conference after his audience with the king on Oct. 13.

Instead, Anwar called for time for the king to study and "digest" the documents, and meet with party leaders as necessary.

Over 120 signatures

"With these documents it is abundantly clear we have registered (a) formidable, convincing majority in Parliament, among Parliamentarians," said Anwar.

He added that he had over 120 signatures.

"I appeal to Malaysians to exercise patience and wisdom," Anwar continued, saying that the king needed to go over the documents he presented.

However, Anwar did not reveal any specific names of who provided the signatures.

He also addressed "some concerns" about his September announcement, about having a government led by bumiputera and Malay-Muslim leaders.

Anwar said "we have to accord rights to every single citizen in this country".

Muhyiddin should resign, Mahathir could work with Anwar

"Meanwhile, we must remember that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has lost his majority, and therefore it would be appropriate for him to resign," Anwar said.

He added that he had extended an "olive branch" to Muhyiddin to discuss the situation, but "as of today" he had not received a response.

In response to a question about whether he had also extended an olive branch to Mahathir Mohamad, his erstwhile Pakatan Harapan coalition partner, Anwar said:

"This is an inclusive government, I'm not in a position to deny anyone to participate, on the condition that they accept these policies and the parameters which is clear in terms of good governance and institutional reform."

No cutting deals

During the short question-and-answer session, someone asked Anwar if he had cut any deals with individuals facing criminal charges to get their support, in a possible reference to former Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Anwar replied that there is no personal political vendetta against anyone, but he had made it clear he is committed to institutional reform and the rule of law.

"So there is no question of cutting deals with individuals, as alleged by some quarters. It is completely irrelevant and irresponsible," he said.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image from Astro Awani YouTube channel.