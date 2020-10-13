Anwar did not present names of MPs supporting him, should follow Constitution: M'sian Palace

Anwar Ibrahim had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Malaysia's king, on Oct. 13.

Following that, he announced in a press conference that he had the support of over 120 Members of Parliament, which would give him a majority.

However, following Anwar's press conference, the palace issued its own statement.

According to The Star, Anwar presented the king with the numbers, but not the names.

"During the audience which lasted 25 minutes just now, Anwar had presented the total number of Dewan Rakyat members whom he claimed supported him. However, he did not present the list of names of the Dewan Rakyat members to support his claim."

The statement added: "Therefore, Sultan Abdullah had advised Anwar to follow and respect the legal process as stated in the Federal Constitution."

Motion of no confidence?

This could be a reference to the process by which parliament can remove the sitting prime minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, namely via the motion of no confidence.

In September, former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said in a blogpost that he had tried to table a motion of no confidence against Muhyiddin, but had been stymied as the Perikatan Nasional government twice placed it at the end of the day's proceedings.

This meant that parliament had no time no debate the motion. Instead, Mahathir published the text of his intended motion of no confidence on his blog.

According to the Dewan Rakyat website, the next sitting of Parliament is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Top image from Anwar Ibrahim's Twitter.