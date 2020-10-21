11 men arrested at Ang Mo Kio industrial office space used as makeshift gambling den

The police have arrested 11 men, aged 21 to 38, for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act.

On Oct. 17, 2020, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division raided an industrial office space along Ang Mo Kio Street 64 that had been allegedly operating as an illegal gambling den.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 32-year-old man purportedly operated the gambling den, with two men, aged 21 and 38 respectively, assisting in the management of the illegal operations.

Eight other men, aged between 23 and 38, were found to have participated in illegal gambling activities.

Two poker tables, 20 chairs, and gambling paraphernalia were seized as case exhibits.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Under the Common Gaming Houses Act, any person found managing or assisting in managing a common gaming house shall be liable upon conviction, to a fine of at least S$5,000 to a maximum of S$50,000, and jail term of up to three years.

Persons found gaming in a common gaming house shall be liable upon conviction, to a fine of up to S$5,000 or jailed up to six months or both.

Top photo via police & Google Maps