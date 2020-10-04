S'porean actor Andie Chen & family temporarily move to Taipei

Singaporean actor Andie Chen and his family have moved to Taipei.

Chen and his wife, Kate Pang, will shuttle between Singapore and Taiwan for work from now on.

Kandie family moves to Taipei

Speaking to Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, Pang said that the couple took some time before coming to this decision.

This includes taking Covid-19 pandemic into consideration, and the fact that Chen has some work arrangements in Taiwan.

They have moved to a place near where Pang's mother lives so that she can help take care of their children.

Their two children, Aden and Avery, have both started school in Taipei.

Chen's now a stay-home dad

Pang has returned to Singapore for work and will only be able to return to Taipei in mid-December.

That means Chen has to take care of their children alone for quite a while.

When asked if she's worried about their children, Pang told Lianhe Zaobao that she's more worried for Chen as he is very hands-on and uptight.

She gave examples such as Chen insisting on helping to braid Avery's hair.

The couple has a separate Instagram account "kandiefamily" documenting their family's life and their parenting journey.

Chen confessed that he has moments of frustration as a stay-home dad in the past few weeks.

However, spending more time with his children has also allowed them to become closer.

He has also become more focused and motivated at work so that he can spend time with his children after getting his work done.

While he has to get used to living in Taipei, Chen said that it's all good for him as long as the whole family can stay together.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo via Kate Pang's Instagram.