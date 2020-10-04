Back

S'porean actor Andie Chen & family temporarily move to Taipei

Chen is now a stay-home dad there as Pang has returned to Singapore for work.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 04, 2020, 06:58 PM

Singaporean actor Andie Chen and his family have moved to Taipei.

Chen and his wife, Kate Pang, will shuttle between Singapore and Taiwan for work from now on.

Kandie family moves to Taipei

Speaking to Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, Pang said that the couple took some time before coming to this decision.

This includes taking Covid-19 pandemic into consideration, and the fact that Chen has some work arrangements in Taiwan.

They have moved to a place near where Pang's mother lives so that she can help take care of their children.

Their two children, Aden and Avery, have both started school in Taipei.

Chen's now a stay-home dad

Pang has returned to Singapore for work and will only be able to return to Taipei in mid-December.

That means Chen has to take care of their children alone for quite a while.

When asked if she's worried about their children, Pang told Lianhe Zaobao that she's more worried for Chen as he is very hands-on and uptight.

She gave examples such as Chen insisting on helping to braid Avery's hair.

爸爸第一次帮女儿绑辫子！❤️ - #妈妈觉得不错 #但爸爸对自己不太满意 #对自己要求很高 #4y3m #kandiefamily #parenting #family #adenchen #katepang #andiechen #averychen #cutebaby #brotherandsister #kids #kidcomedian #momanddaughter #momandson #霏姐 #andiechen @andiechen

The couple has a separate Instagram account "kandiefamily" documenting their family's life and their parenting journey.

在 #蠟筆工廠 做蜡笔🖍️、彩色笔、彩绘人体～ - 妈妈帮爸爸画了婚戒💍，避免爸爸再次弄丢。 - #再弄丢就要用刺青的了 @andiechen

Chen confessed that he has moments of frustration as a stay-home dad in the past few weeks.

However, spending more time with his children has also allowed them to become closer.

He has also become more focused and motivated at work so that he can spend time with his children after getting his work done.

While he has to get used to living in Taipei, Chen said that it's all good for him as long as the whole family can stay together.

Life have it that I’m now a “single” dad in a foreign land. Honestly, I have never wanted Nor expected myself to be solely responsible for the the well-being of my children and the up-keeping of my home, even if it’s just for a couple of months. - The first week was hell, this week I’m starting to have small moments of absolute joy, thou they are often over shadowed by frustration still. What is clear is I now have a much better understanding of what my wife have been sacrificing for the family and for the “selfish” pursuit of my passion. - Also, I am now clearer than ever the roles and tasks I really want to be and take in my children’s life. How insightful this twist of event is proving. I think/pray I will survive the coming months. Will keep you guys updated. - Lastly, you #singleparents out there, you are a warrior, I hope the world and you kids know what you are doing for them. ❤️ - @kandiefamily @katepang311

Top photo via Kate Pang's Instagram.

