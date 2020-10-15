Back

Cocoa smells in Pioneer might be due to food flavouring factories in Jurong Industrial Estate

There are factories that specialise in the manufacturing of food flavourings and fragrances in the area.

Darryl Laiu | October 15, 2020, 02:16 PM

Events

OrangeTee Property Expo 2020

17 October 2020 - 18 October 2020

Virtual event

NEA continuously monitors the levels of air pollutants and organic vapours of industrial emissions in the Jurong area, according to Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor.

In an oral answer on Oct. 15, Khor responded to a parliamentary question by Member of Parliament Patrick Tay asking if anything is being done to mitigate against the chemical odours and fumes emanating from the factories in Pioneer, besides the cocoa fumes.

Food flavouring factories

Khor acknowledged that some factories in the Jurong Industrial Estate might generate certain smells during their operations. These include factories that specialise in the manufacturing of food flavourings and fragrances.

Cadbury Enterprises — which manufactures and sells Cadbury chocolate — is located near the estate, for instance.

Such smells, however, are generally not harmful to human health, she said.

Khor also said that NEA (National Environment Agency) has advised these factories on additional mitigation measures, such as the installation of odour control systems and dispersion fans to reduce odours from their premises.

Fumes from other factories

As for chemical odours from other factories in the area, Khor said that NEA continuously monitors the levels of air pollutants and organic vapours of industrial emissions in the area.

Khor said:

"Factories are required to install pollution control equipment to ensure that their emissions are properly treated before discharge. Industries with processes that emit higher levels of air pollutants are required to engage accredited surveyors to conduct source emission testing and submit the test reports to NEA regularly.

NEA also conducts regular factory inspections to verify that their pollution control equipment is well maintained and operating effectively."

NEA will continue to ensure that industries meet air emission standards and will regulate non-compliant companies, Khor said.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image adapted from CNA and Google Maps.

S'poreans' 'rubbish' diets & sticky poop to blame for toilet paper hoarding during CB: Jacelyn Tay

Toilet paper shouldn't be needed if we eat healthy, Tay said.

October 15, 2020, 02:06 PM

SMRT apologises for train breakdowns during peak hour, explains why 3 MRT lines were disrupted

Chain reaction.

October 15, 2020, 01:54 PM

Parti Liyani proceeding with action against AGC prosecutors for misconduct

She has not left S'pore since Dec. 2016.

October 15, 2020, 01:34 PM

No plans to increase maximum fine for employers who illegally deploy foreign domestic workers

Various parties are being consulted over the review of the guidelines.

October 15, 2020, 01:30 PM

117,000 S'pore public servants can access internet without separate device from Nov. 2, 2020

Phew.

October 15, 2020, 12:57 PM

Trump's 14-year-old son Barron tested positive for Covid-19, says Melania Trump

According to Melania Trump, he exhibited no symptoms.

October 15, 2020, 12:45 PM

St. John Island marine lab captures breathtaking shots of corals glowing under UV light

Out-of-this-world.

October 15, 2020, 12:38 PM

13-year-old girl in S'pore raised over S$164,000 for complete stranger who was e-scooter accident victim

To alleviate the family's financial burden.

October 15, 2020, 12:27 PM

Taste test: Tai Cheong S'pore selling Black Sugar Boba Tart for S$2.50 at Holland Village

(Somewhat) new product.

October 15, 2020, 12:18 PM

Tai Cheong S'pore opening new outlet in the west 'in a couple of weeks'

Time for easties for make some noiseeeeeeeeeee

October 15, 2020, 12:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.