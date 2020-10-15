Cocoa smells in Pioneer might be due to food flavouring factories in Jurong Industrial Estate

NEA continuously monitors the levels of air pollutants and organic vapours of industrial emissions in the Jurong area, according to Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor.

In an oral answer on Oct. 15, Khor responded to a parliamentary question by Member of Parliament Patrick Tay asking if anything is being done to mitigate against the chemical odours and fumes emanating from the factories in Pioneer, besides the cocoa fumes.

Food flavouring factories

Khor acknowledged that some factories in the Jurong Industrial Estate might generate certain smells during their operations. These include factories that specialise in the manufacturing of food flavourings and fragrances.

Cadbury Enterprises — which manufactures and sells Cadbury chocolate — is located near the estate, for instance.

Such smells, however, are generally not harmful to human health, she said.

Khor also said that NEA (National Environment Agency) has advised these factories on additional mitigation measures, such as the installation of odour control systems and dispersion fans to reduce odours from their premises.

Fumes from other factories

As for chemical odours from other factories in the area, Khor said that NEA continuously monitors the levels of air pollutants and organic vapours of industrial emissions in the area.

Khor said:

"Factories are required to install pollution control equipment to ensure that their emissions are properly treated before discharge. Industries with processes that emit higher levels of air pollutants are required to engage accredited surveyors to conduct source emission testing and submit the test reports to NEA regularly. NEA also conducts regular factory inspections to verify that their pollution control equipment is well maintained and operating effectively."

NEA will continue to ensure that industries meet air emission standards and will regulate non-compliant companies, Khor said.

Top image adapted from CNA and Google Maps.