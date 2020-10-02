Back

S'pore celebs Allan Wu & Wong Lilin celebrate daughter's 16th birthday

Sweet 16.

Fasiha Nazren | October 02, 2020, 02:12 PM

Events

Mid-Autumn Festival Light-Up 2020

18 September 2020 - 04 October 2020

Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Sep. 30, Wong Lilin and Alan Wu's daughter celebrated her 16th birthday.

Both Wu and Wong shared birthday messages to their daughter, Sage, via Instagram.

Here's the former actress's post:

View this post on Instagram

At the cusp of so many discoveries! Be gentle with yourself and the world. Happy sweet 16 beautiful S ❤️

A post shared by Lilin (@lilinwong) on

The mother-of-two shared a short and sweet caption for her daughter:

"At the cusp of so many discoveries!

Be gentle with yourself and the world. Happy sweet 16 beautiful S ❤️"

Wu, on the other hand, seemed to have brought Sage and her 14-year-old brother Jonas to Grand Hyatt restaurant Mezza9.

View this post on Instagram

Sweet 16! Happy Birthday, Sage Wu! It still feels like yesterday when I beamed with love as I cradled your tiny self like a football sixteen years ago 🏈 So much has changed and time has indeed flown by faster than I could’ve imagined, but there has been nothing that has brought me as much joy and pride as watching you become a kind, generous, and hard-working young lady. I wish you nothing but the best and hope one day you can experience the same boundless happiness I’ve had in being your father. Love, Dad ❤️ . . . #SweetSixteen #happybirthday #growingup #theygrowupsofast #cherish #gratitude #ProudPapa #Mezza9

A post shared by Allan Wu (@wulander) on

Here's his caption:

"Sweet 16! Happy Birthday, Sage Wu! It still feels like yesterday when I beamed with love as I cradled your tiny self like a football sixteen years ago 🏈 So much has changed and time has indeed flown by faster than I could’ve imagined, but there has been nothing that has brought me as much joy and pride as watching you become a kind, generous, and hard-working young lady. I wish you nothing but the best and hope one day you can experience the same boundless happiness I’ve had in being your father. Love, Dad"

A hawk-eyed follower also noticed that Sage seems to have received an iPhone as a birthday present from her father.

Wong and Wu married in 2003.

The couple divorced after 10 years of marriage in 2013.

They still keep in contact to discuss typical parent concerns and were last seen as a family celebrating Sage's 15th birthday last year.

View this post on Instagram

Spent all year preparing a funny and cheesy caption for you here, but I think you have already outgrown your quota for my bad puns so I'm just gonna say "Happy Birthday, Sage!" ❤️☺️🤪

A post shared by Allan Wu (@wulander) on

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from @wulander and @lilinwong on Instagram.

WP not seeking further ballot to raise Parti Liyani case in Parliament, will await Ministerial Statement

The Ministerial Statement is set to be delivered in November.

October 02, 2020, 03:13 PM

IRAS: 444 employers denied almost S$10m in Jobs Support Scheme payouts due to abusive practices

Four employers have also been referred to the police for investigations.

October 02, 2020, 03:04 PM

WiFi was temporarily down for StarHub's business broadband customers in S'pore

Down.

October 02, 2020, 02:40 PM

Trump's physician says president will carry out duties 'without disruption'

Trump and First Lady doing well at this time.

October 02, 2020, 02:00 PM

Lim Chu Kang farms will be able to produce over 3 times more food after redevelopment starts in 2024

An environmental study will be conducted to assess the impacts on the surrounding nature sites.

October 02, 2020, 01:48 PM

Trump & First Lady get Covid-19

Breaking news.

October 02, 2020, 01:06 PM

Couple in their 30s buys 5-room [email protected] flat for S$1.08 million after viewing it once

The highest transaction recorded for 22nd to 25th floor units so far.

October 02, 2020, 12:30 PM

H&M to close 250 stores globally, will focus on growing online demand

The closures make up 5 per cent of its stores.

October 02, 2020, 12:02 PM

'The contract ends, that's it': Remaining SIA cabin crew who fear being let go

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

October 02, 2020, 11:56 AM

One Championship star Angela Lee pregnant, due April 2021

No more fighting for now.

October 02, 2020, 11:55 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.