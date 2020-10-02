S'pore celebs Allan Wu & Wong Lilin celebrate daughter's 16th birthday

On Sep. 30, Wong Lilin and Alan Wu's daughter celebrated her 16th birthday.

Both Wu and Wong shared birthday messages to their daughter, Sage, via Instagram.

Here's the former actress's post:

The mother-of-two shared a short and sweet caption for her daughter:

"At the cusp of so many discoveries! Be gentle with yourself and the world. Happy sweet 16 beautiful S ❤️"

Wu, on the other hand, seemed to have brought Sage and her 14-year-old brother Jonas to Grand Hyatt restaurant Mezza9.

Here's his caption:

"Sweet 16! Happy Birthday, Sage Wu! It still feels like yesterday when I beamed with love as I cradled your tiny self like a football sixteen years ago 🏈 So much has changed and time has indeed flown by faster than I could’ve imagined, but there has been nothing that has brought me as much joy and pride as watching you become a kind, generous, and hard-working young lady. I wish you nothing but the best and hope one day you can experience the same boundless happiness I’ve had in being your father. Love, Dad"

A hawk-eyed follower also noticed that Sage seems to have received an iPhone as a birthday present from her father.

Wong and Wu married in 2003.

The couple divorced after 10 years of marriage in 2013.

They still keep in contact to discuss typical parent concerns and were last seen as a family celebrating Sage's 15th birthday last year.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from @wulander and @lilinwong on Instagram.